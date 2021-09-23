Love Island’s Chloe Finally Introduces Toby To Her Dad

Love Island's Chloe and Toby have taken the next step in their relationship. Picture: Getty / Chloe Burrows/Instagram

By Capital FM

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran just took another big relationship step after leaving Love Island.

Toby Aromoloran and Chloe Burrows continue to grow close after finding love in the Love Island villa and on Wednesday night Chloe’s boyfriend finally got to meet her dad.

The couple have been spending most days together since leaving the villa in Mallorca, even house hunting for a place of their own.

And during an evening in London this week, Chloe introduced her dad to Toby.

Chloe Burrows finally introduced Toby to her dad. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran went for dinner with her dad. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

Taking to Instagram Stories, Chloe shared a clip of the trio at dinner, zooming in on her dad and declaring: “My dad!”

“@TobyAromolaran meets my dad lol,” she captioned the video.

She also posted a selfie showing off her outfit, wearing a pair of jeans teamed with a black vest.

In August it was reported Chloe’s dad was far from happy about her ‘graduation’ with Toby in the villa.

Chloe and Toby went out for dinner with her dad. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran reached the Love Island final. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

‘Graduating’ was part of the girls’ code language for their intimate antics with their partners.

Chloe’s friend running her social media, wrote on Instagram: "10000000000% though her dad did not enjoy the graduation.”

Toby got to meet Chloe’s mum and sister toward the end of Love Island and she instantly bonded with her beau’s family when they all returned home.

