Love Island’s Chloe Finally Introduces Toby To Her Dad

23 September 2021, 13:11

Love Island's Chloe and Toby have taken the next step in their relationship
Love Island's Chloe and Toby have taken the next step in their relationship. Picture: Getty / Chloe Burrows/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran just took another big relationship step after leaving Love Island.

Toby Aromoloran and Chloe Burrows continue to grow close after finding love in the Love Island villa and on Wednesday night Chloe’s boyfriend finally got to meet her dad.

The couple have been spending most days together since leaving the villa in Mallorca, even house hunting for a place of their own.

How Molly-Mae Hague Responds To Body Shaming DMs

And during an evening in London this week, Chloe introduced her dad to Toby.

Chloe Burrows finally introduced Toby to her dad
Chloe Burrows finally introduced Toby to her dad. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram
Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran went for dinner with her dad
Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran went for dinner with her dad. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

Taking to Instagram Stories, Chloe shared a clip of the trio at dinner, zooming in on her dad and declaring: “My dad!”

“@TobyAromolaran meets my dad lol,” she captioned the video.

She also posted a selfie showing off her outfit, wearing a pair of jeans teamed with a black vest.

In August it was reported Chloe’s dad was far from happy about her ‘graduation’ with Toby in the villa.

Chloe and Toby went out for dinner with her dad
Chloe and Toby went out for dinner with her dad. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram
Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran reached the Love Island final
Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran reached the Love Island final. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

‘Graduating’ was part of the girls’ code language for their intimate antics with their partners.

Chloe’s friend running her social media, wrote on Instagram: "10000000000% though her dad did not enjoy the graduation.”

Toby got to meet Chloe’s mum and sister toward the end of Love Island and she instantly bonded with her beau’s family when they all returned home.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles had the most adorable on-stage moment

Harry Styles Gave Fans Dating Advice During A Concert

All the info on After We Fell's UK release date

When Does After We Fell Come Out In The UK?

Everything you need to know about the Britney Spears documentary coming to Netflix

Netflix’s Britney Vs Spears Documentary - Here's What To Expect

Molly-Mae reveals how she deals with the haters in her DMs

How Molly-Mae Hague Responds To Body Shaming DMs

Love Island's Faye and Teddy told fans about their secret conversation in the villa

Love Island’s Faye And Teddy Reveal Their Secret Villa Conversation

The best apps to kick off your term with a flying start

These Apps Will Help You Transition From College To Uni Student: From Meditation To Studying

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him