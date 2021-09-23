How Molly-Mae Hague Responds To Body Shaming DMs

23 September 2021, 10:49

Molly-Mae reveals how she deals with the haters in her DMs
Molly-Mae reveals how she deals with the haters in her DMs. Picture: Getty/Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae talks about putting the haters in their place as she gets real about social media in her latest interview.

Molly-Mae Hague has dished the dirt on how she deals with trolls sliding into her DMs – and she replies!

The new creative director of PrettyLittleThing got candid about the intense media attention she receives in an interview with online personality and entrepreneur, Patricia Bright.

The segment is for a YouTube Original series called 'If I Could Tell You Just One Thing'.

Molly-Mae Hague Defends Her Love Island Snub

Molly shared wisdom on how to rise above hate, here's what she had to say...

Molly-Mae Hague reveals how she deals with trolls
Molly-Mae Hague reveals how she deals with trolls. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The Love Island alumna didn't hold back when talking to Patricia about the malicious messages she receives online.

Molly-Mae revealed that strangers send her DMs shaming her body and she often replies to put them on the spot, she said: "Sometimes I'll actually reply to people that send horrifying DMs.

"I'll just message back and be like – 'What made you wanna send this DM to me?'."

Molly-Mae gets real about malicious behaviour online
Molly-Mae gets real about malicious behaviour online. Picture: Getty

The 22-year-old business mogul went on to expose how quick the trolls are to backtrack: "And then they'll probably be like, 'Oh my gosh. Molly-Mae I can't believe you replied. Love you.'"

Pointing out the bizarre nature of the messages, Molly said: "Insane to think that these people were actually just trying to get a rise out of you.

"They're trying to get you to reply by sending you a foul message."

The reality TV star told the host that it gives her a "little kick" to shock the haters with her replies.

Hague has racked up a whopping 6.1 million followers on Instagram, meaning that many of the rude messages go unchecked – we're sure that the trolls that get a response have quite the shock!

"This person will never think I'm probably gonna even see this message."

Molly-Mae replies to the haters on Instagram
Molly-Mae replies to the haters on Instagram. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The mega-influencer left the interview with a poignant message pointing out the importance of realising how your words affect others: "I have seen it and I want to see how they feel now they know that I've seen the message of them calling me fat."

'If I Could Tell You Just One Thing' is a series dedicated to hearing stories of women from all walks of life. The host, Patricia Bright, interviews inspiring individuals and asks them to impart some wisdom to her audience.

