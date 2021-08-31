Molly-Mae Hague Defends Her Love Island Snub

31 August 2021, 10:59

Molly-Mae Hague gets candid about distancing herself from Love Island
Molly-Mae Hague gets candid about distancing herself from Love Island. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae settles the rumours about distancing herself from Love Island in her most recent interview.

Molly-Mae Hague is setting the record straight after news whirred of her Love Island snub.

The 22-year-old influencer recently made headlines as it was revealed she was distancing herself from the show that rose her name to fame.

How Old Was Molly-Mae Hague On Love Island & Which Series Did She Appear On?

Molly-Mae has seen a barrage of success since appearing on the series, most notably she recently made a business stride that no other ex-Islander has made – she became the new creative director of PrettyLittleThing

In her latest interview, she spilt the tea on why she's keeping her Love Island past at arm's length...

Molly-Mae Hague talks about her post-Love Island success
Molly-Mae Hague talks about her post-Love Island success. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Molly-Mae got candid about the controversy surrounding her 'snub' to the hit dating show.

The young entrepreneur told the publication: "I think a lot of it has come to light about me distancing myself from the show because of the new show, but really I have been doing that from the very start."

Molly's attitude towards her Love Island roots caught the internet by storm as the latest season made a return this summer – but the star claims she'd always aimed to create a separation between her and reality TV.

Molly Mae Hague is the new creative director of PrettyLitteThing
Molly Mae Hague is the new creative director of PrettyLitteThing. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae is distancing herself from her Love Island roots
Molly-Mae is distancing herself from her Love Island roots. Picture: ITV

She continued: "When I came out of Love Island, I never wanted to be known as a Love Islander because I felt it closed me off to a lot of other opportunities that I have now explored in the way I distanced myself."

Now, the mega-successful star has made history with her new role at the trendy fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing.

Molly signed a whopping seven-figure deal with the brand after having a working relationship with PLT for over three years since she left the villa in 2018.

The reality TV alum has gone from brand ambassador to creative director – not bad at all!

The blonde babe went on to clarify to the publication that "it wasn’t necessarily all strategic".

Molly explained: "Definitely from the start I have worked on distancing myself and not just being capped as being known as one thing."

It's clear to see that the sky is the limit for Love Island's most successful former contestant!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kim Kardashian fans noticed she was listening to 'Donda' on mute

Kim Kardashian Forced To Repost Kanye West’s 'Donda' Album After Listening On Mute

Where did season 2 of 'You' leave off?

How Did Netflix's 'You' Season 2 End?

TV & Film

Liam Reardon denied the theory that he met Millie Court three years ago in Ibiza

Liam Reardon Responds To Claims He Met Millie Court 3 Years Before Love Island

You season 3 is already under production

When Is You Season 3 Coming Out? All The Latest News Including Cast, Trailers & More

TV & Film

Lucinda Strafford opened up about having had lip fillers in the past

Lucinda Strafford Addresses Lip Filler Rumours As She Reveals Past Cosmetic Procedures

How old was Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island & which series was she on?

How Old Was Molly-Mae Hague On Love Island & Which Series Did She Appear On?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him