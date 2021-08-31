Molly-Mae Hague Defends Her Love Island Snub

Molly-Mae Hague gets candid about distancing herself from Love Island. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae settles the rumours about distancing herself from Love Island in her most recent interview.

Molly-Mae Hague is setting the record straight after news whirred of her Love Island snub.

The 22-year-old influencer recently made headlines as it was revealed she was distancing herself from the show that rose her name to fame.

Molly-Mae has seen a barrage of success since appearing on the series, most notably she recently made a business stride that no other ex-Islander has made – she became the new creative director of PrettyLittleThing

In her latest interview, she spilt the tea on why she's keeping her Love Island past at arm's length...

Molly-Mae Hague talks about her post-Love Island success. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Molly-Mae got candid about the controversy surrounding her 'snub' to the hit dating show.

The young entrepreneur told the publication: "I think a lot of it has come to light about me distancing myself from the show because of the new show, but really I have been doing that from the very start."

Molly's attitude towards her Love Island roots caught the internet by storm as the latest season made a return this summer – but the star claims she'd always aimed to create a separation between her and reality TV.

Molly Mae Hague is the new creative director of PrettyLitteThing. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae is distancing herself from her Love Island roots. Picture: ITV

She continued: "When I came out of Love Island, I never wanted to be known as a Love Islander because I felt it closed me off to a lot of other opportunities that I have now explored in the way I distanced myself."

Now, the mega-successful star has made history with her new role at the trendy fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing.

Molly signed a whopping seven-figure deal with the brand after having a working relationship with PLT for over three years since she left the villa in 2018.

The reality TV alum has gone from brand ambassador to creative director – not bad at all!

The blonde babe went on to clarify to the publication that "it wasn’t necessarily all strategic".

Molly explained: "Definitely from the start I have worked on distancing myself and not just being capped as being known as one thing."

It's clear to see that the sky is the limit for Love Island's most successful former contestant!

