QUIZ: Prove You Watched Every Episode Of Love Island 2021

27 August 2021, 15:26

How well do you remember Love Island 2021?
How well do you remember Love Island 2021? Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The ultimate Love Island 2021 quiz!

Love Island 2021 has come to an end after 8 weeks of drama, romance and Casa Amor'ing.

Fan-faves Millie Court and Liam Reardon were crowned the winners of series 7, with the couple splitting the whopping £50,000 prize.

All The TV Shows Love Islanders Are Expected To Appear On

But just how invested were you in this year’s season?

Take the ultimate Love Island quiz and find out how much attention you were paying to the Islanders…

How well do you remember all of the Love Island 2021 episodes?
How well do you remember all of the Love Island 2021 episodes? Picture: ITV2

