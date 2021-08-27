All The TV Shows Love Islanders Are Expected To Appear On

Love Island stars have been tipped to appear on a number of TV shows. Picture: ITV2

Love Island 2021 contestants Liberty Poole and Toby Aromolaran are already rumoured to be appearing on some huge TV shows.

Love Island 2021 has come to an end after eight weeks of drama, romance and NVQs.

But fans will know that this isn’t the last we’ll see of the Islanders from series 7, as contestants usually progress on to other TV shows following their time in the villa.

Despite Love Island only coming to an end less than a week ago, some of the finalists have already been tipped to appear on some big TV programmes.

Runner-up Toby Aromolaran is thought to be one of the contestants most likely to appear on Dancing On Ice, according to Ladbrokes.

Bookies have predicted Toby Aromolaran will appear on Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV2

He isn’t the first ex Islander to appear on the show as he’ll be following in the footsteps of 2019’s Maura Higgins and 2018’s Wes Nelson, who both famously took part in the skating competition.

Bookmaker Alex Apati said: "Toby wouldn't be the first Islander to swap the villa for a stint on the ice, and the latest odds suggest there's every chance he follows in the footsteps of Wes Nelson and Maura Higgins next series."

Meanwhile, Liberty Poole has also been tipped to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here after she quit the villa with her ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish, just days before the final.

Love Island's Liberty Poole has been tipped to appear on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV2

Some of the Love Island finalists have been tipped to appear on TV shows. Picture: Instagram

Alex Apati added: "Liberty was by far the most popular Islander of the series, and she could be set for a stint on another ITV show later this year, with I'm A Celeb chiefs likely to come calling."

I’m A Celeb will be returning to its 2020 location in Wales again this year, so Lib won’t be too far from home!

It would be the first time a Love Island star has appeared on the show, with past reality stars usually including cast members from Geordie Shore or TOWIE.

