Faye Admits She Hasn’t Spoken To Millie Or Chloe Since Leaving Love Island

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Faye Winter revealed which of her co-stars she’s caught up with since leaving the villa.

Love Island’s Faye Winter made it to the finals of series 7 with her boyfriend Teddy Soares, but it seems she hasn’t stayed in contact with most of the other finalists.

Opening up in a fan Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Faye was asked which of the girls she’d been in contact with since leaving the villa.

Teddy Soares Secretly Flirted With Another Bombshell In Casa Amor

The 26-year-old hasn’t spoken to winner Millie Court, Chloe Burrows or Liberty Poole, who were all in the final five couples with her, alongside Kaz Kamwi.

Revealing which girls she’s spoken to since the final, she said: “I've been in contact with a lot of the girls; Sharon, Abi, Rachel, and Kaz.”

Faye admitted she hasn't been in contact with Chloe, Millie or Liberty since leaving the villa. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

Faye and Teddy came in third place on Love Island. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

“I’ve also been in contact with AJ, Mary, and Clarisse,” she added.

The last admission may shock fans as she clashed with Teddy in the villa after seeing video footage of him admitting he was attracted to Clarisse.

However, Faye did say she’d be catching up with the Islanders during the reunion episode, which will air next week on September 5.

Faye revealed the only finalist she's spoken to from the girls is Kaz. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

She said: “We will all be meeting up together, it will be on the reunion so you’ll be able to see it all.

“My isolation period is up on Monday so it’s only a few days before the reunion.”

Faye also went on to say that she’s yet to watch back any of her Love Island episodes and plans to watch them ‘maybe in a year or so’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital