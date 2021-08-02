I’m A Celebrity 2021 Is Returning To Wales, ITV Confirms

2 August 2021, 12:54

I'm A Celebrity will be in Wales again for 2021
I'm A Celebrity will be in Wales again for 2021. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2021 is heading back to Gwrych Castle in Wales.

It feels like mere moments ago that I’m A Celebrity was on our TV screens, but plans are already in place for the upcoming 2021 series.

ITV have confirmed the new series will be back in Gwrych Castle in North Wales, instead of resuming in its usual home in Australia.

When Is Married At First Sight UK Coming Back?

The TV production company decided last year to move the show to Wales after the pandemic ruled out travelling Down Under.

Gwrych Castle will be the 2021 home for I'm A Celeb
Gwrych Castle will be the 2021 home for I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

The series will once again be based in Gwrych Castle, with the show being given a haunted theme over the usual creepy-crawlies fear factor in the jungle.

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned queen of the castle last year, but this year’s line-up is yet to be unveiled.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said: “We can confirm today that we’ll be returning to Wales for the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

“We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the covid situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there.

Giovanna Fletcher won I'm A Celebrity in 2020
Giovanna Fletcher won I'm A Celebrity in 2020. Picture: ITV

“I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series.”

Gwrych Castle is a Grade I listed historic house ITV took over for months at the end of last year to give it a reality TV upgrade.

I’m A Celebrity will kick off in November.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will Liam Payne cover Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar'?

Liam Payne Wants To Cover 'Watermelon Sugar' By Bandmate Harry Styles

Toby has become a Love Island fan-favourite

Love Island Toby’s Funniest Moments & All The Times He Became A Meme

Mabel is a UK pop sensation

Who Is Mabel? Her Real Name, Famous Family & All The Facts You Need On The Pop Star

Let Jade Thirwall be your self-love guru

Everything Jade Thirwall Has Said To Guide You On Your Path To Self-Love

Love Island's Teddy Soares shocked viewers after revealing he's a Nigerian prince

Love Island Fans Speechless After Teddy Soares Reveals He Was A Nigerian Prince

Ariana Grande encouraged fans to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Ariana Grande Encourages Fan Base To Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2