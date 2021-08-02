I’m A Celebrity 2021 Is Returning To Wales, ITV Confirms

I'm A Celebrity will be in Wales again for 2021. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2021 is heading back to Gwrych Castle in Wales.

It feels like mere moments ago that I’m A Celebrity was on our TV screens, but plans are already in place for the upcoming 2021 series.

ITV have confirmed the new series will be back in Gwrych Castle in North Wales, instead of resuming in its usual home in Australia.

The TV production company decided last year to move the show to Wales after the pandemic ruled out travelling Down Under.

Gwrych Castle will be the 2021 home for I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

The series will once again be based in Gwrych Castle, with the show being given a haunted theme over the usual creepy-crawlies fear factor in the jungle.

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned queen of the castle last year, but this year’s line-up is yet to be unveiled.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said: “We can confirm today that we’ll be returning to Wales for the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

“We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the covid situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there.

Giovanna Fletcher won I'm A Celebrity in 2020. Picture: ITV

“I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series.”

Gwrych Castle is a Grade I listed historic house ITV took over for months at the end of last year to give it a reality TV upgrade.

I’m A Celebrity will kick off in November.

