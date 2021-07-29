When Is Married At First Sight UK Coming Back?

When will Married At First Sight UK air? Picture: Channel 4

The trailer for Married At First Sight UK is here... but when will it air? Here are all the details.

Married At First Sight UK has unveiled its first trailer!

The hit dating show that sees singletons tie the not to complete strangers is making its way to E4 later on this year...

The teaser trailer has given patient fans a slight insight into what to expect from another electric slew of episodes from the new season.

Are you ready to watch the chaos ensue?

The hit dating show is making a return. Picture: Channel 4

Last summer everyone was obsessed with the Australian dating show, Married At First Sight, and now we're getting another UK rendition.

The UK spin-off of the show will see four singletons be coupled off with their ultimate match by dating professionals! The romantic hopefuls will then meet their mystery fiancés at the altar... no pressure!

Fans are already desperate for the newly teased series to land on streaming services...

I NEED A FORMER CAST MEMBER TO TELL ME HOW DO Y'ALL EXPLAIN TO YOUR FAMILIES WHY THE CAMERAS ARE THERE IF THEY DON'T KNOW YET THAT YOU'RE GETTING MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT?...anybody but chris please #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/WZAFujuH4g — ChitChatandwoke (@Chitchatandwoke) July 22, 2021

Married At First Sight UK is returning to E4! Picture: Channel 4

Is that wedding bells we can hear in the distance...? 🔔💒



Married at First Sight UK is coming soon to @E4Tweets!



Take an early look at the trailer below and keep an eye on this page for more information coming soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/gub431xqH1 — Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) July 27, 2021

When will Married At First Sight UK return to TV?

MAFS UK will be returning to E4 for its sixth series this summer – get ready for drama, chaos and, almost certainly, cold feet!

There has been no official release date set as of yet, however, fans are sure to hear more now that the electric teaser trailer has landed online!

