When Is Married At First Sight UK Coming Back?

29 July 2021, 17:17

When will Married At First Sight UK air?
When will Married At First Sight UK air? Picture: Channel 4
The trailer for Married At First Sight UK is here... but when will it air? Here are all the details.

Married At First Sight UK has unveiled its first trailer!

The hit dating show that sees singletons tie the not to complete strangers is making its way to E4 later on this year...

X Factor Stars Including Jedward React As Simon Cowell Axes The Show

The teaser trailer has given patient fans a slight insight into what to expect from another electric slew of episodes from the new season.

Are you ready to watch the chaos ensue?

The hit dating show is making a return
The hit dating show is making a return. Picture: Channel 4

Last summer everyone was obsessed with the Australian dating show, Married At First Sight, and now we're getting another UK rendition.

The UK spin-off of the show will see four singletons be coupled off with their ultimate match by dating professionals! The romantic hopefuls will then meet their mystery fiancés at the altar... no pressure!

Fans are already desperate for the newly teased series to land on streaming services...

Married At First Sight UK is returning to E4!
Married At First Sight UK is returning to E4! Picture: Channel 4

When will Married At First Sight UK return to TV?

MAFS UK will be returning to E4 for its sixth series this summer – get ready for drama, chaos and, almost certainly, cold feet!

There has been no official release date set as of yet, however, fans are sure to hear more now that the electric teaser trailer has landed online!

