Married At First Sight UK: Are Shareen And David Still Together?

Shareen and David on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK saw Shareen and David walk down the aisle, but are they still together?

Shareen and David seemed to get off to a good start on Married at First Sight UK, with the couple having a lot in common and being instantly attracted to each other.

In Tuesday night’s episode on Channel 4 viewers will see the newlyweds admitting they fancy one another straight away and discovering a shared love of travel.

But did Shareen and David stay together after becoming husband and wife? Let’s take a closer look at the Married at First Sight couple’s relationship…

Are Shareen and David from Married at First Sight UK still together?

Shareen's brother walked her down the aisle on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Shareen and David, the show’s oldest couple, got off to a great start on Married at First Sight UK, but it’s not yet been revealed whether they’re still together.

Speaking to MSN.com about their wedding, Shareen said: “I thought, ‘Oh, he’s a good-looking man. That’s a relief, wow, OK, I’m happy!'”

David agreed: “I fancied her the minute I saw her!”

He also gushed about their beautiful wedding, adding: “It was a wonderful venue. Everything was perfect, including my bride.

"It was like we’d known each other a long time. Even our friends said that – it didn’t feel contrived, it didn’t feel forced. It was magical.”

Who are Shareen and David from Married at First Sight UK?

Shareen is a 47-year-old events/sales manager from Llanelli, Wales, who grew up in Durban in South Africa.

She has three daughters in their 20s and signed up for the show because she “just knew” it was how she’d meet her soul mate.

David, 56, is a sales director who was previously married for 10 years and has two teenage children.

He said about taking a chance on the show: “I’m a little bit more grown up. I’ve had a dozen years to reflect on why the marriage didn’t work, and areas where I probably didn’t help that in the sense of communication. I think I’m a lot more relaxed now — I don’t sweat the small stuff any more.”

Married at First Sight continues on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 9.30pm.

