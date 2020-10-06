Married At First Sight UK: Are Michelle and Owen Still Together?

Michelle and Owen from Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK saw Michelle and Owen put together by the match-making experts. But are they still together?

Married at First Sight UK has begun on Channel 4 and this series viewers will get to know Michelle and Owen as they’re put together by the experts – and fans already want to know if they're still together.

Michelle and Owen got married at Eastwell Manor in Kent in front of their family and friends two days before lockdown began, a change which was no doubt a true test to their relationship.

Are Michelle and Owen from Married at First Sight UK still together? Let’s find out what happened in their relationship…

It’s not yet been confirmed whether Michelle and Owen are still together.

A glance at Owen’s Facebook page shows his relationship status is set to single, however, a comment on his most recent profile picture of himself and film character ET says: “Jeez mate, Michelle’s let herself go a bit,” so there may be hope that they are in fact still married, but Owen perhaps hasn’t changed his relationship status yet.

Speaking to the Mirror at the start of October, Michelle said it was “exciting” to have moved in with Owen and his mum during lockdown.

Who are Michelle and Owen from Married at First Sight UK?

Michelle is a 25-year-old primary school teacher from Hastings and Owen is a 31-year-old IT manager from Sheffield who volunteers at a children’s hospice in his spare time.

When they saw each other for the first time, Michelle said she felt “instantly calmer” while Owen called her “gorgeous”, but only time will tell if their instant positive feelings remained throughout their marriage.

