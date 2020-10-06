Married At First Sight UK: Are Michelle and Owen Still Together?

6 October 2020, 17:23

Michelle and Owen from Married at First Sight UK
Michelle and Owen from Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK saw Michelle and Owen put together by the match-making experts. But are they still together?

Married at First Sight UK has begun on Channel 4 and this series viewers will get to know Michelle and Owen as they’re put together by the experts – and fans already want to know if they're still together.

Michelle and Owen got married at Eastwell Manor in Kent in front of their family and friends two days before lockdown began, a change which was no doubt a true test to their relationship.

Who Are The Married At First Sight UK Experts?

Are Michelle and Owen from Married at First Sight UK still together? Let’s find out what happened in their relationship…

Are Michelle and Owen from Married at First Sight UK still together?

Michelle and Owen from Married at First Sight UK
Michelle and Owen from Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

It’s not yet been confirmed whether Michelle and Owen are still together.

A glance at Owen’s Facebook page shows his relationship status is set to single, however, a comment on his most recent profile picture of himself and film character ET says: “Jeez mate, Michelle’s let herself go a bit,” so there may be hope that they are in fact still married, but Owen perhaps hasn’t changed his relationship status yet.

Speaking to the Mirror at the start of October, Michelle said it was “exciting” to have moved in with Owen and his mum during lockdown.

Who are Michelle and Owen from Married at First Sight UK?

Michelle is a 25-year-old primary school teacher from Hastings and Owen is a 31-year-old IT manager from Sheffield who volunteers at a children’s hospice in his spare time.

When they saw each other for the first time, Michelle said she felt “instantly calmer” while Owen called her “gorgeous”, but only time will tell if their instant positive feelings remained throughout their marriage.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest TV News

More News

See more More News

James Arthur has assured fans 'it'll all make sense in the end'.

James Arthur Sends Message Of Support To Fans Amid Uncertain Times

Married At First Sight UK is back! But who are the experts?

Who Are The Married At First Sight UK Experts?

Emily in Paris actor Lucas Bravo showed a sneak-peek behind-the-scenes

Lucas Bravo Shares The Cast's Behind-The-Scenes Antics Filming Emily In Paris

Ariana Grande Complete The Lyric

Can You Correctly Fill In The Blanks In These Ariana Grande Lyrics?

Ariana Grande

Married At First Sight UK is back! But is it real?

Is Married At First Sight UK Real? And Do They Actually Get Married?

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes opened up about missing Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes Recalls ‘Tough’ Time Away From Camila Cabello As She Filmed Cinderella

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode