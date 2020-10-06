Who Are The Married At First Sight UK Experts?

Married At First Sight UK is back! But who are the experts? Picture: PA images

Who are the Married At First Sight UK experts?

Married At First Sight UK is back with a brand new series and ready to take over our lives!

The controversial Channel 4 show sees singletons agree to marry a complete stranger, who has been carefully selected for them by a team of relationship experts, surrounded by their family and friends.

Is Married At First Sight UK Real? And Do They Actually Get Married?

Paul has also played matchmaker on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: @paulcbrunson/Instagram

The couples, who don’t get to meet until their wedding day, then have a camera crew follow them for the first few months of their marriage as they try to make it work.

But who are the Married At First Sight UK experts? Let’s take a look…

Paul C Brunson and Gen Gresset are the two experts who have carefully matched together the singletons on this series along with psychologist Dr Angela Smith.

Celebs Go Dating fans will recognise Paul as he also appears on that show as a matchmaker!

Opening up about the new series, Paul, who has been married to his wife Jill for over 20 years, told Mirror: “For the first time ever the UK is going to get a look at what modern day matchmaking really looks like and that it is far from making a mockery of marriage, it’s in support of the institution of marriage.

“Unfortunately a lot of matchmakers are smoke and mirrors. They lie. They don’t actually matchmake. They’re in it for the money. Right?

“The three of us, we believe in love. We believe in the institution of marriage.”

Previous series have seen contestants take DNA tests to help matchmake them, however, this year’s show will be more about ‘physical attraction’.

Paul added: “I talk to their friends and family and in particular I focus in on physical attraction, so I speak to their ex partners too.

“Physical attraction is so important. Are you satisfied with the level of sex and physical satisfaction that you have in the relationship?

“If you’re both satisfied, great. If one is not satisfied you have a real problem.”

We can't wait!

