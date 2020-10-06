Is Married At First Sight UK Real? And Do They Actually Get Married?

Married At First Sight UK is back! But is it real? Picture: PA images

Married At First Sight UK is back with a brand new series!

The hit Channel 4 show sees couples who’ve never met before agree to tie the knot, surrounded by all of their friends and family.

After the ceremony takes place, the new couples are followed by a camera crew to see how they cope with married life.

But is Married At First Sight UK real? And do they actually get married? Let’s take a look…

Is Married At First Sight UK real? And do they actually get married?

Yes, the marriages are legally binding and completely real.

However, Channel 4 reportedly set budget aside for divorces!

Clark, who appeared on Series 2 of the show and married Melissa, revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan that you have to ‘legally be married for a year’ before you can legally separate.

He said: “You have to let producers know when you want a divorce - budget was already set aside for it. The money was already in place when they put the bid in for the programme.

"You have to legally be married for a year before you can apply for a divorce, so I had to wait until June 19 2017 before I could apply for a divorce.

“When I sat down with the production crew and explained to them why I was making my decision, they understood."

