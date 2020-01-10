Charlotte Crosby Kisses Married At First Sight's Ryan Gallagher On Australian I'm A Celeb

Charlotte and Ryan have been getting cosy on the show. Picture: Instagram

Charlotte Crosby has kissed one of her I'm A Celeb Australia co-stars.

Charlotte Crosby has been getting very cosy with her I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia campmate, Ryan Gallagher and the pair ended up kissing on a recent episode.

The TV personalities' even climbed into bed for a spoon session, leaving viewers hot under the collar.

The Geordie Shore star had been flirting with Married At First Sight's Ryan earlier on that night, revealing she wanted to kiss him.

She said: "I told you about the surprise. I was going to give you a kiss!"

The 32-year-old said he felt the same, replying with: "I was going to kiss you by the basin!"

It escalated when the campmates went to sleep and Ryan leant over to give her a kiss, before going back to his own bunk.

But it wasn't long before the 29-year-old climbed into bed with him for a cuddle.

Charlotte previously told the Bush Telegraph that she had a crush on him, saying: "He’s really funny … he’s really, really good looking, he’s really handsome."

"His legs are a little bit paler than the rest of his body, which freaks me out a bit, but other than that… he gives me a bit of a tingle," she added.

The feeling turned out to be mutual after Ryan told his co-star, Tanya Hennessy, he had feelings for the Celebrity Big Brother winner.

He said: "I have a crush on her, massive one," to which Tanya replied: "You’re meant to be together," and advised him to be ‘more direct’ about his approach.

Charlotte recently split with her boyfriend of two years, Joshua Ritchie, so fans are happy to see her moving on.

