Who Is Joshua Ritchie? All The Info On Charlotte Crosby’s Boyfriend From TV Career To Age & More

Joshua Ritchie rose to fame on Ex On The Beach and Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Charlotte Crosby's boyfriend is joining her on Celebrity Coach Trip 2019 but who is he? From his stint on Love Island to pregnancy rumours, here's everything you need to know.

You've seen him all over Charlotte Crosby's social media, but how much do you really know about her boyfriend Joshua Ritchie?

From his age, his Love Island and Ex On The Beach past and even those pregnancy rumours, we've got you covered.

Charlotte Crosby Net Worth: How Josh Ritchie’s Girlfriend Made A Surprise Fortune For Herself

How old is Joshua Ritchie?

Josh was born on 21st May 1994, making him 24 years old, which is four years younger than Charlotte.

What shows has Joshua Ritchie been on?

Josh started his reality TV journey on Love Island back in 2015, coming third in the final. He has since appeared on, Ex On The Beach, The Charlotte Show and Celebrity Coach Trip too.

Where is Joshua Ritchie from?

Josh is from Bolton, Greater Manchester.

Joshua Ritchie has been linked to many famous faces in his past. Picture: Instagram

What happened with Joshua Ritchie and Stephanie Davis?

Josh confirmed that he had hooked up with Steph in the past, and there were rumours that he could be the father of her child, Caben-Albi but these turned out to be false.

What did Joshua Ritchie do before he was famous?

He used to work as a joiner but gave it up to pursue reality TV.

Are Joshua Ritchie and Charlotte Crosby having a baby?

Pregnancy rumours seem to surface even now and again but so far, the couple aren't having a baby, though Charlotte has spoken about wanting to have children with him soon.

Download Our Fabulous New App For All The Latest Geordie Shore News