Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby Joins Celebrity Coach Trip With Boyfriend Josh Ritchie

Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie will be joining Celebrity Coach Trip. Picture: Instagram

Charlotte Crosby will be back on our TV screens this month for Celebrity Coach Trip

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has confirmed not one but two shows for 2019.

Fans will be getting a second series of her own show, as well as a guest appearance on this year’s Celebrity Coach Trip.

The Charlotte Show premieres on Wednesday, January 30th, two weeks after she becomes one of the passengers on the coach alongside her boyfriend Josh Ritchie.

Charlotte Crosby Has Revealed Plans To Move In With Boyfriend Joshua Ritchie In The New Year

Charlotte and Josh will accompany five other pairs and tour guide, Brendan Sheerin, as they head on a journey to Benidorm.

On the bus, you can expect Ola and James Jordan, Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson and James Dunmore; TOWIE’s Bobby Norris, Nadia Essex, former Sugababe Mutya Buena, and So Solid Crew member Lisa Maffia.

Before getting to the holiday destination, the pairs will make a stop for some activities like zip lining at other destinations such as Tarragona, Benicassim and Tortosa.

The series airs on Channel 4 on January 15th at 7:30 pm and will continue every weeknight.

