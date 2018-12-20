Charlotte Crosby Has Revealed Plans To Move In With Boyfriend Joshua Ritchie In The New Year

20 December 2018, 13:28

Charlotte Crosby revealed some big relationship plans for the new year.
Charlotte Crosby revealed some big relationship plans for the new year. Picture: Instagram

Charlotte Crosby has revealed some big news about her current relationship with Joshua Ritchie.

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby has announced that she and her Ex On The Beach boyfriend Joshua Ritchie will hopefully be moving in together in the new year.

Charlotte Crosby Reveals Broken Nose After Freak Accident Leaves Her Injured

Charlotte revealed: “I’m hoping that we'll move in with each other in 2019 – but I don’t wait for New Year to make resolutions, I do them every day!”

The pair who recently celebrated their one year anniversary seem to be getting serious after Charlotte previously revealed she wants a baby as early as next year.

“I can see myself marrying and having babies with Josh, but he's still quite young, so we'll see." She admitted.

Charlotte flaunted a new tattoo back in August of ‘Joshua’ on the back of her next, a sweet tribute six months into their relationship.

View this post on Instagram

Berlin ink. @xoxotattoo 🖤

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

However, she is no stranger to an inking after getting tattoos for ex-partners Mitch Jenkins and Stephen Bear too.

The TV star has removed her tribute to Mitch but will undergo another round of painful laser treatments to have another two removed.

