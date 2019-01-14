Charlotte Crosby Net Worth: How Josh Ritchie’s Girlfriend Made A Surprise Fortune For Herself

Charlotte Crosby has become one of the most successful reality stars of all time. Picture: PA

Geordie Shore, Belly Blitz and Celebrity Coach Trip have all helped Charlotte Crosby earn a tidy net worth.

Charlotte Crosby has become one of the most famous reality TV faces around thanks to her time on shows like Geordie Shore, Celebrity Big Brother and now, Celebrity Coach Trip.

With many TV shows to brag about – who’s boyfriend is now Joshua Ritchie – the 28 year old also has many side projects on her showbiz CV - so how much is Charlotte’s net worth?

Well, according to reports in 2017, Gaz Beadle’s ex is worth around £1.6million - a figure that is sure to be around the £2million mark this 2019.

Inside Charlotte Crosby And Josh Ritchie's Relationship

Charlotte Crosby has earned herself an impressive net worth. Picture: PA

So how did Charlotte earn herself so much money? Here’s everything you need to know about her impressive career:

Charlotte Crosby TV Shows

Apart from the ones we’ve already mentioned, the Geordie also presents Just Tattoo Of Us and has just confirmed a second series for her very own The Charlotte Show.

She’s also been on Ex on the Beach.

Sponsorship deals

Thanks to the power of social media and Charlotte's 6.5million Instagram follows, she definitely earns a pretty penny or five when it comes to sponsored posts.

Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Josh Ritchie are filming Celebrity Coach Trip together. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

Charlotte Crosby Belly Blitz

Josh’s girlfriend lost an impressive amount of weight and encouraged her fans to do the same with a collection of fitness DVDs and even a healthy eating book.

It’s believed her weight loss contract was pretty lucrative...

Clothing Deals

You’re not doing celebrity right if you don’t have one, right? Charlotte paired up with In The Style to launch her own line and it’s fair to say, it’s been pretty successful.