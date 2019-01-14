Charlotte Crosby Net Worth: How Josh Ritchie’s Girlfriend Made A Surprise Fortune For Herself

14 January 2019, 17:13

Charlotte Crosby on Just Tattoo Of Us
Charlotte Crosby has become one of the most successful reality stars of all time. Picture: PA

Geordie Shore, Belly Blitz and Celebrity Coach Trip have all helped Charlotte Crosby earn a tidy net worth.

Charlotte Crosby has become one of the most famous reality TV faces around thanks to her time on shows like Geordie Shore, Celebrity Big Brother and now, Celebrity Coach Trip.

With many TV shows to brag about – who’s boyfriend is now Joshua Ritchie – the 28 year old also has many side projects on her showbiz CV - so how much is Charlotte’s net worth?

Well, according to reports in 2017, Gaz Beadle’s ex is worth around £1.6million - a figure that is sure to be around the £2million mark this 2019.

Inside Charlotte Crosby And Josh Ritchie's Relationship

Charlotte Crosby shows off weight loss at photo call
Charlotte Crosby has earned herself an impressive net worth. Picture: PA

So how did Charlotte earn herself so much money? Here’s everything you need to know about her impressive career:

Charlotte Crosby TV Shows

Apart from the ones we’ve already mentioned, the Geordie also presents Just Tattoo Of Us and has just confirmed a second series for her very own The Charlotte Show.

She’s also been on Ex on the Beach.

Sponsorship deals

Thanks to the power of social media and Charlotte's 6.5million Instagram follows, she definitely earns a pretty penny or five when it comes to sponsored posts.

Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Josh Ritchie are filming Celebrity Coach Trip together. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

Charlotte Crosby Belly Blitz

Josh’s girlfriend lost an impressive amount of weight and encouraged her fans to do the same with a collection of fitness DVDs and even a healthy eating book.

It’s believed her weight loss contract was pretty lucrative...

Clothing Deals

You’re not doing celebrity right if you don’t have one, right? Charlotte paired up with In The Style to launch her own line and it’s fair to say, it’s been pretty successful.

Latest Photo Galleries

See more Latest Photo Galleries

December's photos of the month, from Rita Ora, Miley Cryus and Cheryl

December's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

POTM October 2018

October's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

POTM September Asset

September's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music
Pictures Of Month August

August's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Latest Music News

Inside Wes Nelson's Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Baeur's former relationship

Dancing On Ice: Inside Vanessa Bauer & Ex Boyfriend Louis Nathaniel's Relationship

TV & Film

Logan Paul apologises for insensitive comments

YouTuber Logan Paul Apologises For Offensive LGBTQ Comments

News

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are more in love than ever since getting married.

Miley Cyrus Posts Love Letter To Liam Hemsworth On Husband's Birthday

Miley Cyrus

Emma Mackey is making a name for herself on Netflix's Sex Education

Emma Mackey Facts Revealed: Netflix's Sex Education Star’s Age, Margot Robbie Connection And Film List

TV & Film

Sex Education viewers confused at the American style high school in Wales

Netflix's Sex Education: Why Does The British Comedy Feel So American?

TV & Film

Jack Whitehall is set to return to the BRITs to host 2019's ceremony

BRIT Awards 2019: All The Nominations, Host, Date, How To Get Tickets, Watch And More!

BRITs 2018

Megan Barton-Hanson calls out Vanessa Bauer on Instagram Stories

Megan Barton-Hanson Calls Out Dancing On Ice’s Vanessa Bauer Over “Tactical Breakup”

News

Vanessa Bauer and Dancing on Ice partner Wes Nelson

Dancing On Ice Vanessa Bauer: Ex-Boyfriend, DOI Feud And Nationality Revealed

TV & Film

Harry Styles is looking to pursue his acting career.

Harry Styles Won’t Be Releasing New Music In Favour Of Pursuing More Movie Jobs
Camila Cabello spills the tea on first album one year later.

Camila Cabello Celebrates Her One-Year Debut Album Anniversary By Spilling “Some Tea” To Fans