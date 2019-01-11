Charlotte Crosby And Joshua Ritchie’s Relationship: How They Met, Break-Ups And Pregnancy Rumours

Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie have been dating for over a year now. Picture: Instagram

We love Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie together.

Charlotte Crosby has never shied away from a public relationship, we’ve seen her split from fellow Geordie Shore star Ash Harrison and Gaz Beadle, Just Tattoo Of Us co-star Stephen Bear, and lover Mitch Jenkins.

However, it looks like Charlotte has found the man of her dreams in Ex On The Beach’s Joshua Ritchie.

So here we are to take a trip down memory lane from break-ups to tattoos and pregnancy rumours.

Charlotte Crosby Lasers Off Tattoos Designed By Ex-Boyfriend Stephen Bear

When did they meet?

The couple met back in 2017 after Charlotte's whirlwind relationship with Stephen Bear. However, it wasn’t officially confirmed until Charlotte posted a sweet Instagram snap with the date “9.2.18”.

Have they broken up?

Well, every relationship has its ups and downs but when you unfollow each other on social media you know what it means. Back in September split rumours surfaced claiming that the pair had had a ‘huge row’ after a boozy night.

However, before you could even notice, the two were back to usual loved-up pics.

Do they live together?

Not yet – but the TV personality revealed last month: “I’m hoping that we'll move in with each other in 2019 – but I don’t wait for New Year to make resolutions, I do them every day!”

Is Charlotte Crosby pregnant?

With things getting serious she did confess: “I can see myself marrying and having babies with Josh, but he's still quite young, so we'll see."

Speculation flooded in when she posted a picture of herself cradling her stomach on Instragram but the suggestive photo is yet to be addressed.

Charlotte flaunted a new tattoo back in August of ‘Joshua’ on the back of her next, a sweet tribute six months into their relationship.

Earlier this week the TV personality documented the tattoo laser removal of ex-boyfriends Mitch and Stephen tributes.

The couple will be making a guest appearance on this year’s Celebrity Coach Trip and with the The Charlotte Show being renewed for a second season we expect to see more PDA.

