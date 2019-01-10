Charlotte Crosby Lasers Off Tattoos Designed By Ex-Boyfriend Stephen Bear

Charlotte Crosby is undergoing laser tattoo removal for tribute tatts to ex beau Stephen Bear. Picture: Instagram

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby has shared a video of her undergoing laser tattoo removal.

Charlotte Crosby took to Instagram Stories to share her painful laser tattoo removal session to get rid of the ink her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear gave her.

As part of her stint on Just Tattoo Of Us, Bear designed an animal with half a bear's face and half a cheetah's face, explaining Charlotte cheated on her previous boyfriend with him.

The second tattoo etched on her wrist was of a fish, a matching tattoo with Bear.

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby Joins Celebrity Coach Trip With Boyfriend Josh Ritchie

But the reality star has now begun laser sessions to have the designs removed after lasering off her tribute to ex Mitch Jenkins last year.

She took to Instagram to share an image of herself having the fish tattoo lasered off her wrist with the caption: “goodbye”

She then spoke to the camera lying on her front saying: "I am about to get, for the very first time, my tattoo on my back lasered. I am ready", implying she's finally closed the chapter since the pair split in December 2017.

Old habits die hard as she flaunted a new tattoo less than a year later of ‘Joshua’ on the back of her neck, a sweet tribute six months into her relationship with current beau, Joshua Ritchie.

In between laser sessions, Charlotte has kept busy with a guest appearance on this year’s Celebrity Coach Trip and The Charlotte Show being renewed for a second season.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Reality News