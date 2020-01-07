Charlotte Crosby Reveals Truth About 'Bad Break-Up' With Joshua Ritchie On Australian I'm A Celeb

7 January 2020, 11:09 | Updated: 7 January 2020, 12:28

Charlotte Crosby dated Joshua Ritchie for two years
Charlotte Crosby dated Joshua Ritchie for two years. Picture: Instagram/Commercial

Charlotte Crosby has opened up about her relationship with Joshua Ritchie on I'm A Celeb Australia.

Charlotte Crosby has revealed she had a 'bad' split from her ex-boyfriend, Joshua Ritchie.

The Geordie Shore star is currently in South Africa filming for the Australian version of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and opened up to her campmate about her recent break-up.

Charlotte Crosby Joins I'm A Celeb Australia After Claiming UK Version 'Banned' Her

Talking to Married at First Sight's Ryan Gallagher, she said: "I recently split up with my boyfriend of two years and it has been a pretty bad break-up.

"I'd go to work every day, have late nights and travel around everywhere, and he would be sat playing on his PlayStation."

Charlotte Crosby opened up about her split from Joshua Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby opened up about her split from Joshua Ritchie. Picture: Instagram

However, 31-year-old Ryan responded to her, saying: "Why would you want a guy who pumps Botox in his face, straightens his hair every five minutes?"

Charlotte came to her ex-beau's defence, revealing he didn't use botox, but admitted she had once 'tried to make him' fix the 'deep wrinkles' on his forehead.

She then went on to tell the Bush Telegraph: "Ryan thinks that I always pick the wrong kind of people and I do think that is kind of true.

"I think that I'm my own worst enemy — I'm dangerous to myself. I'll be walking out of [the jungle] with a baboon by the end of this and trying to marry it."

Charlotte Crosby dated Joshua Ritchie for two years
Charlotte Crosby dated Joshua Ritchie for two years. Picture: Instagram

The reality TV star, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, dated Love Island's Joshua for two years before they called it quits in November.

Charlotte has only been in the jungle for a few days, and she’s already clashed with TV host Tom Williams.

Things became heated between the pair when Tom questioned what it is Charlotte does for a living, other than ‘party’.

After an in-depth discussion, he apologised to her after she claimed he had 'judged' her.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Celebrity News

Hot On Capital

Caroline Flack and Laura Whitmore are friends away from the TV industry

Love Island Hosts Laura Whitmore And Caroline Flack’s Friendship: Have They Ever Worked Together?

Love Island

One Direction could be making a comeback, according to the bookies.

One Direction Reunion Odds: Bookies Predict Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan And Louis Tomlinson Will Return In 2020, But Zayn Malik Won’t Be Involved

One Direction

Timothée Chalamet set to play Bob Dylan in biopic

Timothée Chalamet Is Set To Play Bob Dylan In Upcoming Film 'Going Electric'
2020 Love Islanders' Instagram accounts

All The Love Island 2020 Contestants' Instagram Handles

Love Island

The promotional shots for Sex Education series 2 have arrived

Sex Education Season 2: Start Date, Trailer, Cast, And What Will Happen When Netflix Hit Returns

TV & Film

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Story

Taylor Swift