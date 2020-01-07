Charlotte Crosby Reveals Truth About 'Bad Break-Up' With Joshua Ritchie On Australian I'm A Celeb

Charlotte Crosby dated Joshua Ritchie for two years. Picture: Instagram/Commercial

Charlotte Crosby has opened up about her relationship with Joshua Ritchie on I'm A Celeb Australia.

Charlotte Crosby has revealed she had a 'bad' split from her ex-boyfriend, Joshua Ritchie.

The Geordie Shore star is currently in South Africa filming for the Australian version of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and opened up to her campmate about her recent break-up.

Talking to Married at First Sight's Ryan Gallagher, she said: "I recently split up with my boyfriend of two years and it has been a pretty bad break-up.

"I'd go to work every day, have late nights and travel around everywhere, and he would be sat playing on his PlayStation."

Charlotte Crosby opened up about her split from Joshua Ritchie. Picture: Instagram

However, 31-year-old Ryan responded to her, saying: "Why would you want a guy who pumps Botox in his face, straightens his hair every five minutes?"

Charlotte came to her ex-beau's defence, revealing he didn't use botox, but admitted she had once 'tried to make him' fix the 'deep wrinkles' on his forehead.

She then went on to tell the Bush Telegraph: "Ryan thinks that I always pick the wrong kind of people and I do think that is kind of true.

"I think that I'm my own worst enemy — I'm dangerous to myself. I'll be walking out of [the jungle] with a baboon by the end of this and trying to marry it."

The reality TV star, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, dated Love Island's Joshua for two years before they called it quits in November.

Charlotte has only been in the jungle for a few days, and she’s already clashed with TV host Tom Williams.

Things became heated between the pair when Tom questioned what it is Charlotte does for a living, other than ‘party’.

After an in-depth discussion, he apologised to her after she claimed he had 'judged' her.

