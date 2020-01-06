On Air Now
6 January 2020, 17:47
Charlotte Crosby is currently competing on the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Charlotte Crosby has only been in the Australian I’m A Celeb jungle for two days, and she’s already clashed with TV host Tom Williams.
Things became heated between the pair when Tom questioned what it is Charlotte does for a living, other than ‘party’.
Wondered why I’ve been quiet recently ?!?! 🦁🦒🦓🐆 IM GOING IN THE GOD DAM SOUTH AFRICAN JUNGLE for @imacelebrityau !!!! Sitting here writing this not actually having a clue what to expect 😆 all I no is this IS GUNNA BE CRAZY! finally my dreams have come true and I don’t have to photoshop my head on the English line up anymore 😂😂😂😂😂 see you soon my jungle buddies get ready for a WILD ride ❤ #imacelebrityau
It all started when Tom asked Charlotte what her plans were after the show. He said: “You fly out and come back?”
Charlotte replied: “I never go home. I go to Dubai and come to Australia for the whole of February.”
“For what?” the host asked, “To party?”
Charlotte snapped back, “Not to party, I got work there.”
Tom replied: “Going to parties!”
Charlotte then became visibly angry, and said: “No, that's not the only thing I do.”
Tom then asked her to discuss her career and she said she was unfairly ‘judged’ because of her reality show background.
“We're talking about Geordie Shore because that is when I became famous. But I have got me own reality show and two businesses and partnerships in hair, clothes,” she insisted.
She added: “I don't just go around and drink and party. I thought maybe you judged a bit.”
Tom them apologised, saying: “No, I apologise. I should have asked. Look, I apologise to Charlotte because perhaps she was upset by some of the things I said.”
