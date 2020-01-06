Charlotte Crosby Clashes With Australian TV Host On I’m A Celebrity As He Questions What She Does For A Living

6 January 2020, 17:47

Charlotte Crosby is starring in I'm A Celeb Australia.
Charlotte Crosby is starring in I'm A Celeb Australia. Picture: ten

Charlotte Crosby is currently competing on the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Charlotte Crosby has only been in the Australian I’m A Celeb jungle for two days, and she’s already clashed with TV host Tom Williams.

Things became heated between the pair when Tom questioned what it is Charlotte does for a living, other than ‘party’.

It all started when Tom asked Charlotte what her plans were after the show. He said: “You fly out and come back?”

Charlotte replied: “I never go home. I go to Dubai and come to Australia for the whole of February.”

“For what?” the host asked, “To party?”

Charlotte snapped back, “Not to party, I got work there.”

Tom replied: “Going to parties!”

Charlotte then became visibly angry, and said: “No, that's not the only thing I do.”

Tom then asked her to discuss her career and she said she was unfairly ‘judged’ because of her reality show background.

“We're talking about Geordie Shore because that is when I became famous. But I have got me own reality show and two businesses and partnerships in hair, clothes,” she insisted. 

She added: “I don't just go around and drink and party. I thought maybe you judged a bit.”

Tom them apologised, saying: “No, I apologise. I should have asked. Look, I apologise to Charlotte because perhaps she was upset by some of the things I said.”

