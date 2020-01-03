Charlotte Crosby Joins I'm A Celeb Australia After Claiming UK Version 'Banned' Her

Charlotte Crosby is heading into the jungle. Picture: Commercial

Charlotte Crosby confirmed she will be joining the 2020 line-up of I'm A Celeb Australia.

Charlotte Crosby is set to join the line-up for Australia's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2020.

The Geordie Shore star revealed she's wanted to take part in the series for years, but couldn't go on the UK version as she had already appeared on Big Brother in 2013, which she won.

The 'reality TV ban' meant she couldn't follow in her former co-star Vicky Pattinson's footsteps as she was crowned queen of the jungle in 2015.

The newly single campmate told a tabloid: "I can’t go on as they won’t have [me], I’ve been banned because I was on Big Brother and they won’t follow suit."

Charlotte Crosby confirmed she will be on I'm A Celeb Australia. Picture: I'm A Celeb

“My fans were so upset because they want us on but it’s out of my control,” she added.

An insider claimed to the publication Charlotte repeatedly had requests to the UK version of the show, which reportedly got turned down.

They said: “Charlotte’s team have tried to get her onto I’m A Celebrity for years but they’ve always turned her down. When they used to feature reality stars she was either not famous enough or too late to the party.

“And after they put their ban in place a few years back, she was told it was impossible."

The 29-year-old TV personality made her announcement on Instagram, writing: "Wondered why I’ve been quiet recently ?!?! IM GOING IN THE GOD DAM SOUTH AFRICAN JUNGLE for @imacelebrityau!!!!

"Sitting here writing this not actually having a clue what to expect all I no is this IS GUNNA BE CRAZY! finally my dreams have come true and I don’t have to photoshop my head on the English line up anymore see you soon my jungle buddies get ready for a WILD ride [sic]."

When asked about what kind of contestant she would be, Charlotte said: "You know I’d eat a kangaroo’s testicle and everything - I love I’m A Celeb, so much.”

The Aussie version of the show will take place in South Africa, and starts on 5 January.

It will not air on TV in the UK.

