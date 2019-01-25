Charlotte Crosby Names & Shames 'Disgusting' Online Bullies In Emotional Rant

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's been naming and shaming internet trolls, pointing out they're parents and specifically dad's that are subjecting her to online bullying.

Charlotte Crosby is so done with internet trolls that she's named and shamed haters in an Instagram story, pointing out they're 'proud parents' and questioning how they'd feel if their children were being subjected to the same treatment as she was.

Love Island's Zara McDermott Breaks Silence On Ferne McCann And Adam Collard NTAs Row

Charlotte Crosby looked as if she'd been crying when calling out internet trolls. Picture: Instagram

The Just Tattoo Of Us star appeared puffy eyed as she named and shamed a variety of men who had left mean comments on her page, but ironically all choose to follow her.

She said: "So I can understand girl can have quite b*tchy comments, but men with daughters and children who should know better, grown men, sitting at home typing on the computer about a young girl, I've seen it all now that is the least gentlemanly thing I have ever witnessed, you want to be ashamed of yourselves."

Charlotte Crosby calls out grown up's who troll her online. Picture: Instagram

"I wonder how [they] would feel if that was someone saying that kind of things about his children, would he like that? Would that make him think twice about saying that to someone else?"

"The three people who had little things to say is that they're all following us."

Charlotte Crosby name and shamed internet trolls. Picture: Instagram

The trolls made comments on Charlotte's appearance and the star questioned how their children would feel it they faced the same abuse and labelled them 'disgusting.'

The star was also forced to deny she was pregnant with boyfriend Joshua Ritchie this week after rumours reported she was expecting.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Celebrity News