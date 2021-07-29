X Factor Stars Including Jedward React As Simon Cowell Axes The Show

29 July 2021, 15:08

The X Factor has been axed after 15 years
The X Factor has been axed after 15 years. Picture: Getty
The X Factor has officially been axed after 15 years on ITV.

Simon Cowell has no future plans to bring back The X Factor, meaning the talent show is unlikely to return to TV screens.

A representative for the show confirmed to the tabloids: "There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage."

The X Factor gave music fans the likes of One Direction, Little Mix, Leona Lewis, James Arthur and Alexandra Burke.

But music mogul Simon reportedly wants to focus on a new gameshow, called Walk The Line.

Simon Cowell is focusing on a new TV gameshow
Simon Cowell is focusing on a new TV gameshow. Picture: Getty

A source said: “Simon remains at the top of his game and knows how to make a hit. He owns the rights to the show, and it’s his call — not ITV’s — whether or not he drops it.

"Clearly the last thing he wants is for X Factor to fizzle out with a whimper and become a bit of a joke — especially in contrast to the show in its pomp.”

Since the news, former X Factor contestants have been speaking out and amongst them Jedward seemed delighted the show is ending.

One Direction are among the biggest artists to come from X Factor
One Direction are among the biggest artists to come from X Factor. Picture: Getty

“X Factor has been axed Mission Complete [sic],” they tweeted.

Katie Waissel also hit out at the show, sharing hash tags ‘journey for justice’, ‘break the cycle’ and ‘gratitude’.

Earlier this year Katie claimed she was sexually assaulted by someone who worked for The X Factor, while Jedward launched a rant against Simon's alleged treatment of X Factor stars on Twitter, calling 1D and Little Mix 'survivors'.

X Factor ran from 2004 to 2018, with a spin-off version in 2019 called X Factor: The Band.

Cheryl, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Danni Minogue all made regular appearances as judges, alongside series regulars Simon and Louis Walsh.

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson also starred as a judge in 2018 after finding fame on the show with the now-world famous band.

