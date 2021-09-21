Love Island’s Toby Reveals The One Thing That Got Him In Trouble In The Villa

21 September 2021, 10:53

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Toby Aromolaran dished on the one thing that got him in trouble in Love Island.

Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran was a fan-favourite on the show, coming in second place with his girlfriend Chloe Burrows.

Although Toby didn't appear to do anything too wild on the show (aside from those love triangles, of course!) the 22-year-old revealed that he actually got in trouble with producers one time.

Telling fans about what happened, he took to Instagram Live and explained that his rule-breaking moment happened when he punched Islander Tyler Cruickshank in the face.

Clarifying exactly what went down, he explained: “I was good in there, to be honest, compared to everyone else.”

Love Island's Toby got in trouble for punching Tyler
Love Island's Toby got in trouble for punching Tyler. Picture: ITV2
Love Island's Toby revealed his villa rule break
Love Island's Toby revealed his villa rule break. Picture: @tobyaromolaran/Instagram

He continued: "I only got in trouble one time, and that one time was when I punched Tyler round the face.

"It was by accident!" he added, before joking: "Or was it by accident..."

Toby and Tyler were super close friends throughout their time in the villa, so we’d assume any punches thrown were definitely accidents or the result of playfighting!

This comes after Faye revealed her unexpected rule break.

Love Island's Toby came in second place with girlfriend Chloe
Love Island's Toby came in second place with girlfriend Chloe. Picture: @tobyaromolaran/Instagram

She told Cosmopolitan that she got in trouble with producers after deciding to jump in the pool early one morning, which is a no-go.

Faye explained: “There was one particular time I definitely broke the rules. I was sleeping out on the day bed when Casa Amor happened.

“It was 5am and it was so hot. I woke up and jumped in the pool straight away.

“One of the producers was like, ‘Faye! How am I going to explain why you’re soaking wet at 5am in the morning?’ So that was one thing I broke the rules on."

