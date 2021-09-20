Love Island’s Faye Winter Reveals The Very Unexpected Villa Rule She Broke

20 September 2021, 10:08

Faye from Love Island broke a major rule during Casa Amor
Faye from Love Island broke a major rule during Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2
Faye Winter opened up about her major Love Island rule break.

Love Island’s Faye Winter made it to the finals with her boyfriend Teddy Soares, with the couple finishing in third place.

Speaking about her time on the show, the 26-year-old revealed she actually broke a major villa rule and it’s one you wouldn’t expect!

Chatting to Cosmopolitan, Faye spilled the tea about when she got told off by producers.

The former lettings manager explained that the rule break took place during Casa Amor.

Love Island's Faye broke a major rule during Casa Amor
Love Island's Faye broke a major rule during Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

She said: “There was one particular time I definitely broke the rules. I was sleeping out on the day bed when Casa Amor happened.

“It was 5am and it was so hot. I woke up and jumped in the pool straight away."

It turns out Islanders aren’t allowed to just jump in the pool whenever they want to, meaning bosses weren’t happy about it!

She continued: “One of the producers was like, ‘Faye! How am I going to explain why you’re soaking wet at 5am in the morning?’ So that was one thing I broke the rules on."

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares came in third place on Love Island 2021
Faye Winter and Teddy Soares came in third place on Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV2
Faye Winter explained her major Love Island rule break
Faye Winter explained her major Love Island rule break. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

Weeks after Love Island finished, with Millie Court and Liam Reardon being crowned the winners of season 7, Faye has kept fans updated on her relationship with Teddy.

The couple has gone from strength to strength, with Faye and Teddy sharing a series of snaps of each other on social media.

Faye has even talked about future marriage plans with her beau!

