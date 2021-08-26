Molly-Mae Hague Becomes Creative Director Of PLT As She Signs '7 Figure Deal'

Molly-Mae Hague is now the creative director of PLT, upping her salary! Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague has announced she is the new creative director of PrettyLittleThing, giving her a staggering salary at 22 years old.

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her biggest career move yet as she announced she has become the creative director of PrettyLittleThing.

The former Love Island star had been teasing a big announcement on her social media channels for a while now, and the huge news comes after it was reported that she had signed a ‘seven figure fashion deal’ with PLT, which was co-founded by Umar Kamani.

Announcing the news on Instagram, she wrote: “I’m beyond ecstatic to announce that I am the new CREATIVE DIRECTOR of @prettylittlething for UK/EU.

“This is the biggest move in my career so far and I can’t explain my gratitude to my favourite brand in the world for trusting me with this role.”

Molly-Mae Hague has become creative director of PrettyLittleThing. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Going on to say how it is her ‘dream’ job, she added: “PLT have had faith in me from the VERY start and to now be a Director within the business feels like a complete dream come true.

“I hope you’re all ready for my visions to come to life within this incredible brand…”

Molly-Mae previously signed a £500,000 brand deal with the fast fashion brand when she left the Love Island villa in 2019, and her salary is sure to soar even more thanks to her new creative director role.

Revealing she has a new collection in store, she went on to say she has been working on it ‘for SO long and I’m beyond proud of it’.

Molly-Mae Hague has signed a seven figure deal with PLT. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

She has become the most successful Love Island star following her popularity since the show, and even left fans shocked when her manager Fran revealed in a fan Q&A that Molly-Mae had ‘turned down’ a £2million high street brand deal last year.

To celebrate her most recent win, Molly-Mae treated herself to a stunning Cartier bracelet which comes with a whopping £37,000 price tag!

Friends and fans of the star have since been congratulating her in the comments of her incredible announcement.

Molly-Mae Hague has become creative director at 22 years old. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

What is a creative director and what's the salary?

A creative director is someone who makes the high-level creative decisions and oversees the creation of certain areas within the brand; in this case, what Molly-Mae will now do with PrettyLittleThing.

She may even take over roles such as designer, or oversee concepts for the fashion brand's collections to help guide the brand's aesthetic.

The average salary for a creative director in the UK can be between £85,000-£100,000 depending on the business.

However, since Molly-Mae is said to have signed a 'seven figure deal', she'll likely be in the millions thanks to her previous collections and brand deals with PLT.

