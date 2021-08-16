Molly-Mae Hague Praised As She Reveals Why She Turned Down £2m High Street Brand Deal

16 August 2021, 10:53

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague opened up about the time she turned down an eye-watering £2million deal with a high street brand.

Molly-Mae Hague has become one of the most successful Love Island contestants ever and was one of the most highly sought after Islanders for brand deals when she left the villa.

The 22-year-old famously bagged a £500,000 brand deal with PrettyLittleThing when she left the villa two years ago after she came in second place with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae Hague Explains 'Indian Heritage' During Q&A With Fans

Molly-Mae has gone on to have some seriously impressive brand deals since, and has now revealed she even turned down a whopping £2million deal with a High Street brand!

In a new vlog, the social media influencer was joined by her manager Fran, as they did a tell-all with fans, answering a bunch of questions that were sent in.

Molly-Mae Hague revealed why she turned down a £2m brand deal
Molly-Mae Hague revealed why she turned down a £2m brand deal. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague was joined by her manager Fran in her latest YouTube video
Molly-Mae Hague was joined by her manager Fran in her latest YouTube video. Picture: MollyMae/YouTube

Explaining how the pair decide which brands the YouTube star works with, Fran said: “Molly tells me her goals, like, 'I want to buy a house, I want to take my family away', it's my job to make those goals happen.

"She also tells me the goals of the brands she wants to work with, so I say ok, I will make it happen."

Going on to then explain that Molly-Mae has the final say over who she wants to work with, Fran added: “A high street fashion brand came along last year, offered me £2million, which is a lot of money, and said to me, 'We're obsessed with Molly-Mae, we'd love her to be the face of our brand, we want her to work with us.

"I thought, 'Brilliant!', and then I said to her, 'How do you feel about that?' and she said no. I said, 'Why? You told me you want to buy that house', and she said, 'No I don't buy my clothes from there’,” before jokingly adding, “I said to her, ‘Well you can start!”

Molly-Mae did a Q&A with fans in her latest vlog
Molly-Mae did a Q&A with fans in her latest vlog. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae laughed as she recalled the moment, with Fran going on to dub the Love Islander ‘incredible’, adding: “Another thing that is incredible about Molly is that if you ever see 'ad' on any of her posts you know that she genuinely loves, uses and wears that brand."

Fans have since gone on to praise the social media star for only working with brands she personally loves, with one tweeting: “Molly Mae turned down a £2 million brand deal because she didn’t wear & shop with the brand. That is integrity.”

“A high street brand offered Molly Mae 2 million British pounds and she turned it down simply because she didn't wear the brands clothing. That's so rare but so commendable,” tweeted another.

A third said: “Molly Mae turning down a £2 million brand deal because she doesn’t wear the clothes proves again how she is not like these other influencers.”

