Molly-Mae Hague Explains 'Indian Heritage' During Q&A With Fans

12 August 2021, 12:53

Molly-Mae Hague revealed that not many people know about her background
Molly-Mae Hague revealed that not many people know about her background. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken about her 'Indian heritage' while answering questions with fans on social media.

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her background, revealing to fans that she has 'Indian heritage'.

During a Q&A with fans on her Instagram Stories, the Love Island star asked, “Let’s chat. Not done this in forever,” before being asked a series of questions.

One fan asked: “What factor sun cream do you where, you are never burnt but in the sun so much! [sic].”

The social media influencer then responded: “Not many people know this but I actually have Indian heritage.”

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her heritage
Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her heritage. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

“Everyone on my mum’s side has very dark/olive skin,” she added, “the second I go in the sun I catch a tan and very rarely burn.

“However, I do always wear an SPF. Especially since the scare I had with the mole on my leg recently.”

It wasn’t long before fans took to Twitter following Molly-Mae's admission.

One fan penned: “Ok I just wana say Molly Mae just said on her insta stories she has Indian heritage in her family [sic].”

Molly-Mae Hague spoke about her background on Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague spoke about her background on Instagram. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague did a Q&A with fans on Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague did a Q&A with fans on Instagram. Picture: @mollymae

“Whattt @mollymaehague has Indian heritage?!? [sic],” asked another.

“Molly Mae has Indian heritage?!? So she’s basically my cousin now?”, wrote a third.

Molly-Mae went on to answer a series of other questions, including ones addressing speculation that she and Tommy Fury had split, as she reassured fans they’re still very much an item!

