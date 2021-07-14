Molly-Mae Hague Suffered Cruel Backlash After Revealing Endometriosis Diagnosis

14 July 2021, 12:14

Molly-Mae Hague gave an update on her endometriosis
Molly-Mae Hague gave an update on her endometriosis. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague has been open with fans about her endometriosis battle, but some followers haven’t been so kind.

Love Island 2019 star Molly-Mae Hague has given an update on her endometriosis diagnosis, revealing her operation is just around the corner after suffering for years with period pains.

In a recent Q&A Molly-Mae responded to fans’ questions, including those about her endometriosis.

When one fan asked when her surgery is scheduled for, the fashion blogger replied thanking them for their concern but she didn’t share the date.

Molly-Mae Hague has been with Love Island beau Tommy Fury since 2019
Molly-Mae Hague has been with Love Island beau Tommy Fury since 2019. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

She went on to say some of her followers haven’t been so understanding about her sharing her health battle.

Molly-Mae said: "Thank you very much. I know it's not a topic that everyone wants to hear about or understands because it's not a topic that everyone is affected by.

"I actually got a lot of backlash in one of my last videos when I spoke about it, I got so much backlash.

"The amount of tweets and DMs I got from girls saying I'm not educating people properly..."

Molly-Mae Hague must undergo surgery for her endometriosis
Molly-Mae Hague must undergo surgery for her endometriosis. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae added that a handful of people even suggested she was trying to make the condition “cool.”

The 22-year-old went on: "I have had every poke, prod, scan, ultrasound, internal, external - you name it, the dignity is gone.

"It's never to be seen again. And do you know what, that's fine I'm not that person that finds things like that embarrassing."

However, Tommy Fury’s girlfriend said she’ll be relieved to have the surgery over, claiming her stomach cramps are “on the same level as labour.”

While she acknowledged she hasn’t experienced childbirth she said she’s often left screaming in pain and hasn’t found a painkiller to alleviate it.

