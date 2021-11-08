Love Island’s Faye And Teddy Share First Glimpse Of ‘Dream Home’ As They Move In Together

8 November 2021, 17:01

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares have gone from Love Island to their very own home in a matter of months!

After weeks of searching, Love Island’s Faye Winter and Teddy Soares have revealed they’ve moved into their ‘dream home’.

The couple, who came in third place on the ITV2 dating show, took to Instagram over the weekend to share an exciting update about their new home with fans.

Posting a video to his Instagram Stories of him and his girlfriend surrounded by moving boxes, Teddy said: “Finally settled into bed.

“Still got a lot to do, look at all that mess! Safe to say tomorrow we have got a lot more to do."

Faye and Teddy shared a glimpse of their new home
Faye and Teddy shared a glimpse of their new home. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram
Faye and Teddy have moved into their new place together
Faye and Teddy have moved into their new place together. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

Faye and Teddy revealed back in September that they had decided to start looking for houses together and gave fans a glimpse of which properties they were looking at.

The couple are now over the moon that they’ve found their dream place as Faye took to her Instagram Stories to share that she and her beau were on their way to their new home.

“So guys, we have moved in today to our little dream humble abode! It's beautiful. I love it even more going back in today than I did when we viewed it," Faye said.

She then asked Teddy: "What about you?”, before he replied with, “Yeah, it looks homely.”

Faye and Teddy have been unpacking their belongings in their new house
Faye and Teddy have been unpacking their belongings in their new house. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

The 26-year-old former lettings manager then admitted she ‘left the big bits for Teddy to do’ while she unpacked some of her belongings.

The couple are yet to confirm the whereabouts of their new home, however, when they were house hunting a few months back, they told fans they were looking for homes in Faye’s hometown of Devon.

Fans already can’t wait to see even more snaps of their new home!

