Love Island’s Siannise Hints At Luke T Split After ‘Liking’ Video About A Break Up

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge has fuelled rumours that she and Luke Trotman have ended their relationship.

Love Island star Siannise Fudge has fuelled rumours that she and Luke Trotman have secretly split after ‘liking’ a video rant about a breakup.

The couple came in second place on winter Love Island 2020 and fans are now convinced that the pair have called it quits, taking to Reddit to question what’s gone down.

Joining in on a discussion thread, one fan revealed that Siannise had ‘liked’ a video rant about someone dating again after parting ways with their partner.

The fan wrote: “Siannise recently liked a TikTok about getting through a break up as well as the other stuff she’s been posting. Seems like they’ll announce something soon,” alongside a sad face emoji.

Siannise has fuelled rumours that she and Luke T have split. Picture: Getty

Love Island fans think Siannise and Luke T have split. Picture: @siannisefudge/Instagram

Another said: “I feel like it might be coming usually where there’s all this smoke there’s a fire.

"I wonder if they're taking some time apart but waiting to make an announcement in case they can work through it.. but who really knows.

Siannise fuelled the speculation with her latest TikTok video, where she alludes to being on the dating scene again.

Siannise can be seen mouthing along to a woman chatting with a guy after a date, saying: “This is really fun, we should do it again some time."

The man then agrees, while the Islander mouths, “when?”.

Siannise and Luke T first met on Love Island in January 2020. Picture: @siannisefudge/Instagram

She playfully wrote alongside the clip: “Anyone else like this or is it just me?”

This comes just days after the 27-year-old shared a post to her Instagram Stories about ‘red flags’ in relationships, which was originally posted by R&B singer Summer Walker, speaking about her new heartbreak album.

Luke T and Siannise also haven’t appeared on each other’s respective Instagram accounts in weeks, leading fans to believe they’re no longer together.

However, they’re yet to address the split rumours.

