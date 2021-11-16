Love Island Fans Resurface Molly-Mae’s Reaction To Maura Higgins Flirting With Tommy Fury

By Capital FM

An old video from Love Island: What Happens Next has resurfaced on TikTok, showing Molly-Mae Hague’s reaction to an unseen clip of Tommy Fury and Maura Higgins.

One of the most loved-up Love Island couples ever, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, have gone from strength to strength since appearing on the show in 2019.

The pair were runners up in their series, following winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Reminiscing on past Love Island clips, some fans have now resurfaced some old moments from the show, and one in particular from after their stint on the series, when they appeared on Love Island: What Happens Next.

The awkward clip has been making its rounds on TikTok and sees Molly-Mae and Tommy sat down as she watches an unseen clip of her boxer beau flirting with her now-BFF Maura Higgins, early on in the show.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been together for two years. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Maura Higgins became super close after Love Island. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

For those who watched series 5 of Love Island, it will come as no surprise that the trio were caught in a love triangle, as Tommy picked between the two contestants.

However, Molly-Mae and Maura went on to become super close throughout the rest of the show and even more so after - and are still the best of pals!

In the resurfaced clip, the creative director of PLT can be seen telling her boyfriend: “Myself and Maura are literally best friends now, so this is not gonna be fun to watch.

“I’m dreading this a lot.”

Maura and Tommy were briefly interested in each other on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Molly-Mae is then shown clips of Maura flirting with Tommy as she tells him: “Does she turn you on like I do?” after Tommy admits he’s ‘hugely attracted’ to her.

The boxer chimes in as she watches the clips before the influencer can then be seen telling Tommy: “Just stop talking Tommy. Because you're annoying me now.”

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts, with one writing: “Nah that’s so awkward [sic].”

“At least they’re all besties now [laughing emoji],” added another.

