Tommy Fury Is Shopping For Molly-Mae's Engagement Ring

Are they ready to tie the knot? Picture: Tommy Fury/Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Capital FM

Tommy Fury is reported to be in the market for a dazzling engagement ring as he's ready to take his relationship with Molly-Mae Hague to the next level.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tommy Fury is preparing to propose to girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague after the pair fell in love on the fifth season of Love Island in 2019.

The young couple, both 22, have been together for just over two years, and marriage rumours have surrounded them since they finished in second place on the hit dating show.

Molly-Mae Hague Speaks Out On Robbery And Reveals Feelings Of 'Guilt'

News of the boxer's intentions to propose came just weeks after Molly-Mae confessed that she's ready for the next step, saying in an interview: "I’d like a ring soon, please … at some point."

Molly-Mae Hague could get a ring 'sooner than you think'. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

A source told to The Sun that Tommy is avidly searching for the perfect engagement ring for his beau, they said: "Tommy has put in a call to a designer jewellers about engagement rings for Molly-Mae."

The insider revealed that the influencer couple are both on the same page in terms of the next stage of their relationship, stating: "There's no doubt in either of their minds that they're in this for the long haul."

When Molly-Mae sat down with PrettyLittleThing for their Behind Closed Doors podcast last month she spoke candidly about their upcoming relationship milestones.

Tommy Fury is preparing to propose to Molly-Mae. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

The couple met on Love Island in 2019. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

"We were just getting started and now we’ve been together two and a bit years," the entrepreneur continued "it's been the best two and a bit years of my life with everything with my work, with my relationship.

"I’m just so lucky."

The insider to the pair told the tabloid that Fury doesn't know when he will get down on one knee: "He hasn't decided when he's actually going to pop the question yet but he knows what he's looking for."

Tommy even let slip to fans on Instagram that marriage had been playing on his mind, quipping in Q&A on his story that a wedding was "sooner than you think."

The Love Island success story are keen for a fresh start after the devastating £800,000 robbery to their Manchester home last month that 'left them with nothing'.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital