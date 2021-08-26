What Actually Is Molly-Mae’s New Job As Creative Director At PLT?

Molly-Mae Hague is creative director at PLT. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae has bagged herself the job all young fashionistas dream of – creative director at her favourite brand, PrettyLittleThing.

Molly-Mae Hague surprised – and seriously impressed – her millions of fans when she announced she’s now creative director of PrettyLittleThing UK and EU.

The 22-year-old has been an ambassador for the brand since she left Love Island in 2018, securing deal after deal before finally joining the company as an official employee.

But what is a creative director, what will Molly-Mae be doing at PLT and how much does such a job typically pay?

Molly-Mae is now officially part of the PLT business. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

What is a creative director at PLT?

A creative director is someone who oversees all the creative decisions at a high-level within a company.

This will include advertisements, products, logos and creative strategies.

What will Molly-Mae be doing as a creative director?

Molly-Mae has worked with PLT since leaving Love Island in 2018. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae is creative director PLT UK and Europe. Her job will involve over-seeing all the high-level creative decisions listed above, but she’ll also likely be more heavily involved in the designs of the clothes now.

Having had three collections with the fashion brand, Molly will now have more of an input on all of the products PLT create, not just her own fashion ranges.

She’ll also be involved in how their products are marketed.

What is Molly Mae’s salary?

Molly-Mae is said to be earning seven figures. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae is said to have signed a seven-figure deal with PLT as their new creative director, a figure likely in the multi-millions.

She did celebrate the career move with a £37k bracelet so…

Creative directors in the UK typically earn between £80k to £100k, but the Love Island star has already had collections with PLT worth £500k and £600k in 2018 and 2019 so it’s no surprise this latest deal is in much higher figures.

