What Actually Is Molly-Mae’s New Job As Creative Director At PLT?

26 August 2021, 13:10

Molly-Mae Hague is creative director at PLT
Molly-Mae Hague is creative director at PLT. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae has bagged herself the job all young fashionistas dream of – creative director at her favourite brand, PrettyLittleThing.

Molly-Mae Hague surprised – and seriously impressed – her millions of fans when she announced she’s now creative director of PrettyLittleThing UK and EU.

The 22-year-old has been an ambassador for the brand since she left Love Island in 2018, securing deal after deal before finally joining the company as an official employee.

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: How Much She Makes Per Post & Her Huge Fortune Revealed

But what is a creative director, what will Molly-Mae be doing at PLT and how much does such a job typically pay?

Molly-Mae is now officially part of the PLT business
Molly-Mae is now officially part of the PLT business. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

What is a creative director at PLT?

A creative director is someone who oversees all the creative decisions at a high-level within a company.

This will include advertisements, products, logos and creative strategies.

What will Molly-Mae be doing as a creative director?

Molly-Mae has worked with PLT since leaving Love Island in 2018
Molly-Mae has worked with PLT since leaving Love Island in 2018. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae is creative director PLT UK and Europe. Her job will involve over-seeing all the high-level creative decisions listed above, but she’ll also likely be more heavily involved in the designs of the clothes now.

Having had three collections with the fashion brand, Molly will now have more of an input on all of the products PLT create, not just her own fashion ranges.

She’ll also be involved in how their products are marketed.

What is Molly Mae’s salary?

Molly-Mae is said to be earning seven figures
Molly-Mae is said to be earning seven figures. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae is said to have signed a seven-figure deal with PLT as their new creative director, a figure likely in the multi-millions.

She did celebrate the career move with a £37k bracelet so…

Creative directors in the UK typically earn between £80k to £100k, but the Love Island star has already had collections with PLT worth £500k and £600k in 2018 and 2019 so it’s no surprise this latest deal is in much higher figures.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Perrie Edwards gave birth on 21 August

Has Perrie Edwards Named Her Baby Yet?

Love Island's Chloe Burrows has responded to her viral memes

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows Hilariously Responds To Viral Memes Of Herself

Harry Styles begins his tour in September in the US

A Behind The Scenes Look At Harry Styles' Love On Tour Concert

What is PLT CEO Umar Kamani's net worth?

Umar Kamani’s Net Worth: PrettyLittleThing CEO's Huge Fortune Revealed

Lizzo reacts to latest Chris Evans development on TikTok

WATCH: Lizzo Hilariously Reacts To Her Baby With Chris Evans On TikTok

Harry Styles is on the verge of his HS3 era

Harry Styles’ New Era Is Pending And Here’s What It Looks Like

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him