Who Is Chelsea Menna? Meet Luke Trotman’s Girlfriend As They ‘Get Engaged’

3 August 2022, 12:08

Meet Luke Trotman's girlfriend Chelsea Menna as they 'get engaged'
Meet Luke Trotman's girlfriend Chelsea Menna as they 'get engaged'. Picture: @luketroytrotman/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Chelsea Menna is said to be engaged to Love Island’s Luke Trotman - but who is she, how old is she and what does she do?

Chelsea Menna has been dating Love Island’s Luke Trotman for three months and the couple is now said to be engaged.

According to this tabloid, Luke and Chelsea are absolutely smitten, with a source saying: "It was love at first sight with Luke and Chelsea. Their romance blossomed overnight into a serious relationship and although it’s not been long, they both know they’re the one for each other."

Love Island's Luke Trotman 'Engaged' Less Than A Year After Siannise Fudge Split

Luke has apparently made "London feel like home" for Chelsea, who is said to now be living with the footballer-turned-reality-star, just nine months after he split from his long-term girlfriend Siannise Fudge, who he found love with on winter Love Island 2020.

But who is Chelsea Menna? How old is she and what does she do?

Luke T is said to be engaged to girlfriend Chelsea Menna
Luke T is said to be engaged to girlfriend Chelsea Menna. Picture: @luketroytrotman/Instagram

Who is Luke Trotman’s girlfriend Chelsea Menna?

Chelsea is said to have been a former personal trainer who now works in TV as a sports and news journalist and producer.

She’s originally from Australia but now lives with Luke in Battersea, London with their own little dog named Tequila.

It is not known how old Chelsea is, but Luke is 25 years old, so it is likely his fiancée is a similar age.

Are Luke Trotman and Chelsea Menna engaged?

According to MailOnline, Luke popped the question to Chelsea last month, with a source saying: “Luke has made London feel like home for Chelsea who's from Australia and they're very happy together.”

The pair are yet to confirm they are engaged.

However, Luke has shared a glimpse into his romance with his Aussie bae as he has a highlight on his Instagram page dedicated to snaps with Chelsea under a heart emoji.

Luke T and his girlfriend Chelsea have a dog together named Tequila
Luke T and his girlfriend Chelsea have a dog together named Tequila. Picture: @luketroytrotman/Instagram
Luke Trotman is said to be engaged to Chelsea Menna
Luke Trotman is said to be engaged to Chelsea Menna. Picture: @luketroytrotman/Instagram

