Love Island’s Luke Mabbott And Lucie Donlan Confirm They're Dating With Instagram Posts

8 July 2020, 15:31

Luke Mabbott and Lucie Donlan are Instagram official!
Luke Mabbott and Lucie Donlan are Instagram official! Picture: instagram

Love Island stars Luke Mabbott and Lucie Donlan have confirmed they're dating.

Love Island’s Luke Mabbott - who recently split from Demi Jones - and Lucie Donlan have officially coupled up and are dating!

The former contestants, who were rumoured to be enjoying a 'secret romance,' have now shared matching Instagram posts on their Stories which show they're on a cute getaway together.

Love Island’s Chris Taylor Fuels Maura Higgins Dating Rumours After Sharing Matching Instagram Post

Luke Mabbott and Lucie Donlan uploaded matching posts on Instagram.
Luke Mabbott and Lucie Donlan uploaded matching posts on Instagram. Picture: instagram

They reportedly started messaging duringlockdown and their romance has ‘blossomed’ now they’re allowed to meet up.

A source told a tabloid: “They were messaging each other over Instagram during lockdown and as the rules relaxed their romance blossomed!”

Luke Mabbott and Lucie Donlan are on a cute getaway.
Luke Mabbott and Lucie Donlan are on a cute getaway. Picture: instagram

Luke left the 2020 series in a couple with Demi Jones, but the pair ended up splitting less than five months later.

A source told a tabloid at the time: "It's no huge drama - they're just better off as friends.

"They had a good run but they have split for good. There’s been no cheating or drama they just drifted apart - he’s looking forward to lockdown being over and making the most of his new single status."

Demi, however, insisted the split was down to Luke’s actions.

She recently told Mail Online: “We've completely called it off now, I think it was brought about more from his behalf than mine, but we're mutual and friendly.

"With lockdown, it drove us apart and we live so far away from each other. I feel like there wasn't a lot of effort made with communication, so we drifted as a result. It's a shame and bad timing."

Lucie has been single since her split from Joe Garratt who she met in the Love Island villa during the 2019 series.

They reportedly ended things after ‘growing apart’.

