Love Island’s Chris Taylor Fuels Maura Higgins Dating Rumours After Sharing Matching Instagram Post

Love Island's Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins have caused a stir with fans. Picture: Instagram

Love Island’s Chris Taylor has shared a picture on Instagram in a matching outfit to one Maura Higgins posted in, adding to speculation that the pair are more than friends.

Love Island star Chris Taylor posted an Instagram photo of him in a Mickey Mouse dressing gown, just days after his former co-star Maura Higgins shared a Minnie Mouse post, fuelling those dating rumours that have been flying around.

The 29-year-old reality TV star shared the snap with the caption: “Just need to find a Minnie,” after the Irish beauty had penned: “Just need to find a Mickey.”

Love Island Australia Season One Cast: Their Ages Revealed

Friends of the pair and former Islanders have taken to the comments under Chris’ picture to troll the snap, with winner Greg O’Shea writing: “[laughing emoji] excellent banter out of you.”

Joe Garratt added: “I wonder who,” with a series of eye emojis, and Francesca Allen chimed in saying, “Hunnnn [laughing emoji].”

Chris Taylor shared a Mickey Mouse-inspired post on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Chris Taylor went for a similar vibe to Maura Higgins' post. Picture: Instagram

This comes after rumours had circulated that the pair, who met a year ago on Love Island 2019, had been getting romantically involved after he was pictured leaving Maura’s home the morning after staying around.

They had both spent the weekend with his flatmates and former co-stars Jordan Hames, Michael Griffiths and Danny Williams.

However, a few days later, Maura’s representative spoke to OK! Online, revealing that the pair are just friends, despite fans shipping the duo’s rumoured romance.

They said: “Maura and Chris Taylor’s friendship is simply platonic.”

Maura and Chris caused speculation they were an item. Picture: Instagram

Love Island stars Chris and Maura have been friends for a while. Picture: TikTok

It was only last week that reports had gone around claiming that Maura had also been linked to Michael, who famously left his coupling with Amber Gill before she went on to be crowned the queen of the show.

Fans had also speculated the rumours, with lots of them taking to Twitter to share how ‘close’ the stars had been getting.

Maura was originally coupled up with Curtis Pritchard on the show, and they continued to date for eight months, before announcing their split in March this year.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!