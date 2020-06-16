Love Island's Maura Higgins Reportedly Dating Michael Griffiths

Maura and Michael are reportedly dating! Picture: instagram

Love Island's Maura Higgins is reportedly dating Michael Griffiths.

Love Island may have been postponed until summer 2021, due to coronavirus, but that hasn't stopped two former contestants from coupling up!

According to reports, Maura Higgins and Michael Griffiths have decided to put their eggs in each others' baskets and they're now dating.

Maura has been single since splitting from Curtis Pritchard. Picture: instagram

The pair were reportedly spotted having dinner together by fans in Essex and Twitter is now full of rumours they're an item.

They're both currently single and you have to admit they do look good together!

Maura left the Love Island villa in a relationship with Curtis Pritchard, but it wasn't meant to be and the pair announced they had split less than a year later.

Michael, on the other hand, walked out single after dumping Amber Gill for new girl Joanna Chimonides. (The savage moment he returned from Casa Amor with Joanna is up for a BAFTA Award this year!)

However, he then changed his mind, but Amber refused to give him a second chance.

She of course went on to win the show with Greg O'Shea, but their romance was cut short when he dumped her by text.

In fact, the only couple to truly find love was Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury!

They're still going strong over a year later and have just moved in to a gorgeous new home together.

ITV2 are currently airing season 1 of Love Island Australia - which was filmed in 2018 - to help fill the void left in fans' lives this summer.

The first episode was shown on Monday night and it continues tonight at 9pm!

