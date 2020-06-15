Molly-Mae Hague Shows Fans New House After Moving ‘For A Fresh Start’ Following Death Of Dog Chai

Molly-Mae Hague showed fans inside her new house. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have moved to a new house after the death of their beloved puppy.

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are making a ‘fresh start’ with a move to a brand new house, following the tragic death of their new puppy, Chai.

Molly took a two-week break from social media after revealing the death of her dog, following backlash over the fact the Pomeranian puppy was shipped over from Russia.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to show fans around their new house, Molly said she didn’t realise how much she “needed” a change of location.

Molly-Mae said she didn't realise how much she needed a fresh start. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

As she gave a tour of the huge new apartment, Molly wrote: “I don’t want to dwell on the last couple of weeks but what I do want to say is thank you. Thank you to every single person that has sent me thoughtful messages asking me how I am and making sure I’m ok, it has meant the world to me.”

“I’ve enjoyed a much needed break from my phone,” Molly added. “But I’m back now and ready to get stuck into some really exciting things I have coming up.”

Molly-Mae showed fans inside her new bathroom. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy are getting settled into a new house. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The couple now have another huge apartment, with bi-folding doors in their living room to let in fresh air and sunlight.

Their massive, L-shaped sofa takes centre stage in their living room, covered with fluffy throws and patterned pillows.

Molly then filmed inside their new bathroom, where black and white marble adorns the walls and a huge shower sits in the corner.

They also have a large sink area and bathtub beneath the window.

With Molly-Mae's fashion blogging commitments, the couple of course have a huge dressing room area for all of their clothes.

Tommy Fury also posted from their new home. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

Molly-Mae's dog Mr Chai died days after they brought him home. Picture: Mr Chai/Instagram

Confirming she’s officially back on social media with a glamorous photo of herself rocking a fitted black one-piece, Molly wrote on Instagram: “New beginning. Can’t thank you all enough for the love….”

Molly took a short break from social media following the sudden death of her puppy just days after bringing him home, after sharing a YouTube video alongside Tommy to explain what happened.

The couple claimed Chai had “multiple health problems” and would have died regardless of the fact he was shipped over from Russia.

Tommy gifted Molly the puppy for her 21st birthday, and the couple have admitted, on reflection, they should have adopted a dog who needed a home, or found a UK breeder.

