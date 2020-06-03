Love Island’s Michael Griffiths’ Savage Re-Coupling Is Up For A BAFTA Against Game Of Thrones And Gavin And Stacey

The BAFTA 2020 Awards could see Love Island’s Michael Griffiths win the hit reality show another gong after his savage dumping of Amber Gill in 2019.

Love Island is nominated for a BAFTA Award for Must See Moment, for Michael Griffiths’ jaw-dropping dumping of Amber Gill.

The Geordie Lothario let the nation picking their jaws up from the floor when he coupled up with new girl Joanna Chimonides while Amber was in Casa Amor remaining loyal.

When Amber returned to the villa to see Michael stood with Joanna, her shocked face summarised the reaction of viewers across the country – so we’re not surprised it’s nominated for the BAFTA Must See Moment.

Michael Griffiths dumped Amber Gill for Joanna Chimonides. Picture: ITV2/YouTube

The savage break-up led Anna Vakili to have her own row with Michael and he quickly lost the support of the public.

Days later, Joanna was booted off of the island and was left fuming when Michael didn’t follow her.

However, they had a short-lived romance when they were both back in the UK.

The unforgettable scene is up against Game of Thrones, where Arya kills the Night King – one of the most dramatic scenes of the final season – and Fleabag, when she went to visit her hot Priest in his church.

Amber Gill was as shocked as the rest of Love Island viewers. Picture: ITV2/YouTube

The Christmas Special of Gavin and Stacey is also up for the award, thanks to that heartwarming scene when Nessa got down on one knee and proposed to Smithy.

Coronation Street and Line of Duty also have memorable scenes up for the award.

The BAFTA Must See Moment is the only award voted by the public.

Voting closes at 5pm on 15 July.

