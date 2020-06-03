Love Island Australia: When Does It Start On ITV2?

3 June 2020, 11:02

Love Island Australia is taking place of the UK version in 2020
Love Island Australia is taking place of the UK version in 2020. Picture: ITV2

UK Love Island may be cancelled for 2020 but that doesn’t mean we won’t be getting our share of villa drama as ITV2 bring us the Australia version.

Love Island 2020 was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, ITV2 have come to our rescue and will instead, be airing season 1 of Love Island Australia.

Forget Molly-Mae Hague and her love triangle with Tommy Fury and Maura Higgins for one moment, as the Aussie version is set to offer us a LOT more drama - in fact, it’s even been said to be more outrageous than the UK version by far.

Love Island 2020 Couples Who Have Beat The Odds And Are Still Together

So when is Love Island Australia on ITV2? When did it air in Australia? And what can we expect to happen? Here’s what you need to know:

Sophie Monk is the presenter of Love Island Australia
Sophie Monk is the presenter of Love Island Australia. Picture: Sophie Monk/Instagram

When does Love Island Australia start in ITV2?

Already a few weeks behind on getting our summer Love Island fix, ITV bosses are bringing us the Aussie version instead.

As of yet, there is no official start date, however, Aussie Love Island is expected to begin in late June.

When was the first season of Love Island Australia originally on?

The first season of Love Island aired in Australia in May 2018 but instantly made headlines in the UK with all the dramatics going on.

What happens in Love Island Australia?

We’ve been told to prepare ourselves for love drama like no other.

With a $50,000 prize fund at stake like the UK, the Love Island contestants swap Australia for Mallorca where there are bombshells, bromance and a “little bit of naughty naughty”.

