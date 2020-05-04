Love Island 2020 Summer Series Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic, ITV Confirm

Love Island 2020 has been cancelled over Coronavirus fears. Picture: Love Island/ ITV2

Love Island 2020 has been cancelled as ITV bosses admit they could not guarantee the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved during the COVID-19 pandemic, promising the show's return in 2021.

Love Island's 2020 summer series have officially been cancelled as ITV bosses fear for the cast and crew's safety during the Coronavirus pandemic, but have sworn the show will return in 2021 'stronger than ever'.

Love Island Hits Record High Number Of Applications Ever For 2020 Summer Series

The show, which was due to begin filming in June, has been shelved as the show said it was impossible to guarantee the 'wellbeing of everyone involved', from the contestants, to host, Laura Whitmore, and production crew.

Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV said: "We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority."

"In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question."

"We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021."

There had been previous reports the show could be re-located to the UK in attempts to go ahead with the series that's received its highest ever number of applicants yet.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News