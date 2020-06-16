Love Island Australia: 7 Tweets Which Sum Up The UK’s Reaction To Season One Perfectly

16 June 2020, 11:03

Love Island Australia received mixed reactions when it launched in the UK
Love Island Australia received mixed reactions when it launched in the UK. Picture: ITV2 / Twitter

Love Island Australia season one has just begun in the UK, two years after it originally aired.

Love Island Australia is here to fill the void left by the cancelled UK edition, with ITV2 airing season one every night from 15 June.

But for a lot of viewers who hadn’t seen it, many were left baffled after discovering it was filmed two years ago in 2018.

Love Island Australia Series 1: Where Are The Contestants Now?

Meanwhile, some fans were torn over whether to commit their summer evenings to the series and its cast of sexy singletons.

And, of course, we all are!

Love Island Australia is hosted by Sophie Monk
Love Island Australia is hosted by Sophie Monk. Picture: ITV2

After it kicked off at 9pm on Monday, Love Island fans couldn’t help but tune in after insisting they didn’t plan to.

And the new addition to UK screens, some of which is being re-lived by those who have already seen the series, had some spot-on reactions.

Using the iconic image of Molly-Mae Hague from last year’s Love Island when she was spying on Tommy Fury and Maura Higgins from behind a plant, one person accurately tweeted: “Looking at Love Island Australia to see if it’s s**t or not.”

Another fan used the unforgettable snap of Siannise Fudge from this year’s winter series, lowering her sunglasses in her epic sassy manner.

“‘I’m not going to watch the Australian version’… few minutes into it…”

A lot of fans were also left disappointed to discover Iain Stirling is not the voiceover on the Australian version of the show.

Love Island Australia is hosted by Sophie Monk, a singer, actress, and model, while the show’s narrator is Eoghan McDermott, an Irish TV presenter.

Love Island Australia continues every night on ITV2 at 9pm.

