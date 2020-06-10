Love Island Australia Cast: Meet The Season 1 Contestants

The Love Island Australia line up is sure to keep you entertained this summer. Picture: ITV2

ITV2 are bringing us Love Island Australia this summer but who are the ten hot singles on our TV screens? Here’s the line up sure to keep us entertained.

Love Island Australia season 1 is replacing our usual UK version this year and the cast is sure to fill our days with lots of drama, love triangles and much more.

First airing in Australia in 2018, ITV2 are bringing us ten single hopefuls and contestants looking for love and of course, that $50,000 prize money at the end.

Who Is The Love Island Australia Host?

So who are the Love Island Australia contestants? And what do we need to know about the cast? Meet the 2018 line up:

Cassidy McGill headed to the Love Island to find her perfect man. Picture: ITV2

Cassidy McGill

Age: 24

Job: Barmaid

What you need to know: Cassidy admitted she’d been single for eight months before Love Island Australia and was after her perfect guy - blonde, tall and with tattoos.

Love Island's Erin described herself as a "sexy nurse". Picture: ITV2

Erin Barnett

Age: 23

Job: Nurse

What you need to know: Considers herself the “naughty nurse” and described herself as sexy. Erin also said girls struggle to be friends with her.

Millie Fuller is sure to cause dramas on Love Island Australia. Picture: ITV2

Millie Fuller

Age: 24

Job: Doggy daycare worker

What you need to know: Set to be the wild one of the series, Millie has admitted that when it comes to having a laugh, she hasn’t “found her limit yet”.

After being single for two years, Millie is after her “partner in crime”.

Love Island's Natasha is a beauty salon owner. Picture: ITV2

Natasha Cherie

Age: 24

Job: Beauty salon owner

What you need to know: Natasha has been single for five months and believed Love Island was the time to fall in love. Her dream guy? Big muscles, has goals and a boat…

Love Island contestant Tayla is a regular on the beauty queen scene. Picture: ITV2

Tayla Damir

Age: 21

Job: Beauty Queen

What you need to know: Not just a pretty face, Tayla is also an amateur boxer. Her last relationship lasted for two years and she admitted she lost a part of who she was.

Tayla is looking for someone who is tall and genuinely interested in getting to know her.

Justin Lacko is looking to find real love in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Justin Lacko

Age: 27

Job: Model

What you need to know: His job as a model means he’s rubbed shoulders with a lot of celebrities and that he finds it hard to hold down a relationship.

Justin is going on Love Island as he believes it’s an environment where his personality can shine.

Love Island's Charlie's longest relationship was five months. Picture: ITV2

Charlie Taylor

Age: 22

Job: Rugby player

What you need to know: One of eight children, Charlie is looking for a girl he’d be proud to take home to mum. His longest relationship has been five months and is using Love Island as his time to focus on love rather than his career.

Eden Dally has labelled himself Love Island's bad boy. Picture: ITV2

Eden Dally

Age: 25

Job: Prison guard

What you need to know: Not bothered by his “bad boy” status, Eden is after skinny dipping and cocktails rather than a long walk on the beach. His ideal woman must have a good body and a wild personality.

Love Island's Josh is sure to upset a girl or three. Picture: ITV2

Josh Moss

Age: 25

Job: Sports administrator

What you need to know: Josh believes his wandering eye is “genetic” as he believes he can fall in love with three girls in one night.

The Love Island contestant once got with a friend’s girlfriend and was single for 18months prior to the show. Also, he's obsessed with space travel.

Love Island Australia contestant Grant is known as Elvis to his friends. Picture: ITV2

Grant Crapp

Age: 22

Job: Electrician

What you need to know: Grant’s called Elvis by his friends because he’s a big fan and his first and only love was at 16.

This Love Island star went into the villa looking for a tanned gym lover who enjoys life.