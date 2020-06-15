Love Island Australia Eden Dally: Age, Instagram And Who Is His Girlfriend Now?

Love Island's Eden Dally labelled himself as the bad boy of the villa. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Eden Dally caused quite the stir on Love Island Australia season 1 so who is he? What’s his job? And what happened with Erin? Here’s what you need to know.

Love Island Australia’s bad boy Eden Dally certainly made a few headlines during season 1 of the 2018 show - so who is Eden Dally?

As the contestant graces our UK screens for the first time thanks to ITV2, we get to know Eden on a more personal level including his age, job and Instagram.

Love Island Australia Contestants You Need To Know About

Let’s also not forget what Eden Dally is up to now and what happened with Erin and his new girlfriend Cyrell - beware, there are spoilers ahead.

Eden Dally is now a father to a baby son called Boston. Picture: Eden Dally/Instagram

Who is Love Island Australia’s Eden Dally and how old is he?

He went in labelling himself a bad boy and looking for a girlfriend who didn’t “bore” him.

Eden was 25 years old when he went on the show.

What is Love Island Eden Dally’s job?

Eden was a prison guard before entering the Love Island villa and afterwards was crowned Mr Australia.

Love Island's Eden Dally has an on and off relationship with Cyrell. Picture: Eden Dally/Instagram

What is Love Island’s Eden Dally’s Instagram page?

You can follow Eden using his social media handle @dallyeden.

What happened with Eden Dally and Erin Barnett?

They may have come second together on Love Island Australia but it only lasted a couple of months away from the villa. They split shortly after with Eden having to film a full YouTube video to explain the break up.

What is Love Island’s Eden Dally doing now?

Eden is living a very different life now. He met Love At First Sight’s Cyrell Jiminez-Paule in 2019 who shortly become his girlfriend. Eden and Cyrell welcomed their son Boston together at the beginning of 2020.

Their romance hasn’t been straight-forward and rumours are they could have split again.