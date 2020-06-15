Love Island Australia Eden Dally: Age, Instagram And Who Is His Girlfriend Now?

15 June 2020, 19:03 | Updated: 15 June 2020, 19:06

Love Island's Eden Dally labelled himself as the bad boy of the villa
Love Island's Eden Dally labelled himself as the bad boy of the villa. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Eden Dally caused quite the stir on Love Island Australia season 1 so who is he? What’s his job? And what happened with Erin? Here’s what you need to know.

Love Island Australia’s bad boy Eden Dally certainly made a few headlines during season 1 of the 2018 show - so who is Eden Dally?

As the contestant graces our UK screens for the first time thanks to ITV2, we get to know Eden on a more personal level including his age, job and Instagram.

Love Island Australia Contestants You Need To Know About

Let’s also not forget what Eden Dally is up to now and what happened with Erin and his new girlfriend Cyrell - beware, there are spoilers ahead.

Eden Dally now a father to a baby son called Boston
Eden Dally is now a father to a baby son called Boston. Picture: Eden Dally/Instagram

Who is Love Island Australia’s Eden Dally and how old is he?

He went in labelling himself a bad boy and looking for a girlfriend who didn’t “bore” him.

Eden was 25 years old when he went on the show.

What is Love Island Eden Dally’s job?

Eden was a prison guard before entering the Love Island villa and afterwards was crowned Mr Australia.

Love Island's Eden Dally has an on and off relationship with Cyrell
Love Island's Eden Dally has an on and off relationship with Cyrell. Picture: Eden Dally/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

Handsome devil ,so are you @bostonejdally 😂

A post shared by EDEN (@dallyeden) on

What is Love Island’s Eden Dally’s Instagram page?

You can follow Eden using his social media handle @dallyeden.

What happened with Eden Dally and Erin Barnett?

They may have come second together on Love Island Australia but it only lasted a couple of months away from the villa. They split shortly after with Eden having to film a full YouTube video to explain the break up.

What is Love Island’s Eden Dally doing now?

Eden is living a very different life now. He met Love At First Sight’s Cyrell Jiminez-Paule in 2019 who shortly become his girlfriend. Eden and Cyrell welcomed their son Boston together at the beginning of 2020.

Their romance hasn’t been straight-forward and rumours are they could have split again.

Latest Love Island News

Who is Love Island's Josh Moss? We take a closer look

Love Island Australia Josh Moss: Job, Instagram And Where Is He Now Revealed?
Love Island's Grant Crapp was not on good terms with viewers after the 2018 show

Love Island Australia Grant Crapp: Girlfriend, Instagram And Where Is He Now?
Love Island's Tayla Damir and everything she's up to now revealed

Love Island Australia Tayla Damir: Age, Instagram And Who Is Her Boyfriend Now?
Love Island Aussie contestant Justin Lacko has a very different life now

Love Island Australia Justin Lacko: Instagram, Age And Girlfriend Now Revealed
Love Island's Natasha Cherie went to the villa looking for her Mr.Right

Love Island Australia Natasha Cherie: Instagram, Job And Where Is She Now

Hot On Capital

The Love Island Australia cast: What are their real jobs?

Love Island Australia Cast: Their Jobs Away From The Villa Revealed
Meet Love Island Australia contestant Erin Barnett

Erin Barnett Love Island Australia: Job, Instagram And Where Is She Now Revealed
Love Island Australia's Millie Fuller was a villa favourite in 2018

Love Island Australia Millie Fuller: Age, Job And Instagram Revealed
Love Island Australia welcomed Charlie Taylor in 2018

Love Island Australia Charlie Taylor: Age, Job And Where Is He Now?
Where is Love Island Australia filmed?

Where Is Love Island Australia Filmed? Location Revealed

What happened to Love Island Australia's Cassidy? Here's what we know

Cassidy McGill Love Island Australia: Instagram, Job And Boyfriend Revealed

More Movies & TV News

Who is the host of Love Island Australia?

Who Is The Love Island Australia Host?

This is Going to Hurt is being adapted for a TV series

This Is Going To Hurt: Ben Whishaw Cast In Adam Kay's TV Adaption Of The Book
Love Island Australia is airing on ITV2 starting tonight

6 Reasons We're Excited To Watch Love Island Australia

Love Island winter 2021 has been axed

Love Island Cancel 2021 Winter Series For Extended Summer Series Instead
Love Island Australia series 1 was filmed in 2018.

Has Love Island Australia Been On ITV2 Before? Is It A New Series?