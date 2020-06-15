Love Island Australia Grant Crapp: Girlfriend, Instagram And Where Is He Now?

Love Island's Grant Crapp was not on good terms with viewers after the 2018 show. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Grant Crapp was quite the character on Love Island Australia ,so who is he and what do we need to know? Age, job and girlfriend revealed.

Love Island Australia is sure to bring us a summer full of flirting, love and drama and one person who definitely adds to that is Grant Crapp.

One of the biggest stars of the 2018 show, we take a closer look at Grant and his life as he plays out on our ITV2 screens over the next few months.

There's A Lot You Need To Know About The Love Island Australia Host

So who is Grant Crapp from Love Island Australia? How old is he? And how can you find him on Instagram?

Plus, who is Grant’s girlfriend and what happened with Tayla - the drama everyone wants to know about? Here’s what we know, and prepare yourselves for some interesting spoilers:

Grant Crapp has got himself a new job since leaving the Love Island Australia villa. Picture: Grant Crapp/Instagram

Who is Love Island’s Grant Crapp and how old is he?

Grant Crapp was one of the biggest characters of Love Island Australia thanks to his life away from the villa.

Keen to find a wife and settle down young, the public thought he’d found his One on Love Island.

Grant was 22 years old on Love Island Australia in 2018. He is now 24 years old.

What is Grant Crapp’s job?

Grant started off his Love Island experience as an electrician.

Now, apart from the usual sponsorship deals that comes along with these shows, Grant has had a complete career change.

He has his own clothing line, is a personal trainer and does a touch of modelling.

Grant Crapp is still with his girlfriend he had in the Love Island villa. Picture: Grant Crapp/Instagram

Who is Grant Crapp’s girlfriend and what happened with Love Island’s Tayla?

Well, where do we start?! Grant caused uproar when he left, winner of Love Island with Tayla and it was revealed he had a long time girlfriend all along (of whom he is still with).

Fans, nor contestants of the show were very pleased with and of course, Tayla dumped him as soon as she found out.

What is Grant Crapp’s Instagram?

Check out Grant’s life after Love Island on Instagram @grant_crapp.