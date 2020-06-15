Love Island Australia Tayla Damir: Age, Instagram And Who Is Her Boyfriend Now?

Love Island's Tayla Damir and everything she's up to now revealed. Picture: Tayla Damir/ITV2

Tayla Damir was one of the popular girls from series one of Love Island Australia but who is she? What’s her job and where is she now? Here’s all the facts.

Love Island Australia is here and so is hopeful Tayla Damir who joined the 2018 line up of the show looking for her perfect boyfriend.

Fast forward nearly two years since her time on the ITV2 programme and life is very different now for the former beauty queen who formed a special bond with fellow contestant Grant Chapp.

So who is Tayla Damir from Love Island Australia and what does she do now?

Here’s all the facts including her age, Instagram account and what her life is now including who her new boyfriend is. Be warned, spoilers ahead:

Love Island's Tayla Damir earned herself a few deals after the show. Picture: Tayla Damir/Instagram

Who is Tayla Damir and how old is she?

Prior to Love Island, Tayla was a beauty queen who loved amateur boxing. At the time of entering the villa she was 21 years old and is now 23.

Who is Tayla Damir dating now? Does she have a boyfriend?

Tayla thought she found it all when she won Love Island Australia 2019 with Grant Crapp, however, that took a bad turn as soon as they exited the villa to find out he had a girlfriend all along.

Tayla also dated Dom Thomas from series one of Love Island but that too, didn’t work out. Now, Tayla is dating NFL player Nathan Broad.

Tayla Damir has been dating an NFL player for nearly a year. Picture: Tayla Damir/Instagram

What is Tayla Damir’s Instagram account?

You can follow what this former Love Island contestant is up to over @tayla.damir.

What does Tayla Damir do now?

Still reaping the awards of her Love Island win, Tayla is an ambassador for a number of beauty brands and her own line of hair scrunchies.