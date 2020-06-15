Cassidy McGill Love Island Australia: Instagram, Job And Boyfriend Revealed

What happened to Love Island Australia's Cassidy? Here's what we know. Picture: Cassidy McGill Instagra/ITV2

Love Island Australia has introduced Cassidy McGill to us from season 1 - so who is she? What happened to Cassidy on Love Island? Here’s everything you need to know.

Cassidy McGill first rose to fame on Love Island Australia in 2018 and now she’s on UK screens sharing her villa drama once more.

Two years on, Cassidy is older, wiser, has a new job and a new haircut - but what happened to her on Love Island? And what do we need to know about the blonde Aussie?

As we watch her love drama unfold on our ITV2 screens, we take a look at all the important facts you need to know about Cassidy including her age, job and if she has a boyfriend now. Careful, there are spoilers ahead as we look at what happened to her on Love Island too:

Love Island's Cassidy now has short her and a new job as an influencer. Picture: Cassidy McGill/Instagram

Who is Cassidy McGill and what did she say about going on Love Island?

Introducing herself to her Love Island audience in 2018, Cassidy had been single for two years prior and described herself as a tomboy and socially awkward.

How old is Love Island Cassidy?

When on the show, Cassidy was 23 years old. She’s now 25 years old.

Cassidy McGill is full-time influencer with over 200,000 followers on Instagram. Picture: Cassidy McGill/Instagram

What is Cassidy’s job and how do you find her on Instagram?

Prior to her Love Island fame, Cassidy was a fun barmaid. She’s now a full-time influencer and has often spoke about the troubles that come with that role.

You’ll find her sharing her content on her Instagram @cattcity

Does Love Island’s Cassidy have a boyfriend?

Cassidy may share a lot of her life on social media but her boyfriend she keeps private. She shared a photo of him in September 2019 where she admitted she loved him more than bread. True love.

Love Island's Cassidy last spoke about her boyfriend in 2019. Picture: Cassidy McGill/Instagram

What happened to Cassidy McGill on Love Island?

Sadly, love was not on the cards for Cassidy in the Mallorca villa.

She had romances with Grant Crapp, Elias Chigros and Josh Moss but ended up leaving the show on her own.