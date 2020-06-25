What Happened To Love Island Australia’s John James? Here’s What He’s Doing Now

Love Island John James hasn't been in the spotlight for two years. Picture: John James Instagram/ITV2

Love Island Australia season 1 saw John James quit the villa in a shock move so where is he now? What’s his job? And has he found a girlfriend? We take a look at his Instagram to find out.

John James become famous in the UK for his time on Big Brother in 2010 and he’s since returned to our screens on series one of Love Island Australia on ITV2.

The show, which was filmed in 2018, proved too much for the budding DJ as he quit the villa after a week of looking for love - so where is John James now?

Remember John James on Big Brother UK? Take A Look!

Taking a quick look through his Instagram page and social media we see how life after Love Island and Big Brother has treated John James, including what his job is and if he finally found love and has girlfriend:

John James quit Love Island Australia after failing to find a connection with any of the girls. Picture: ITV2

Where Is Love Island’s John James now?

Nothing too much has changed for John James in the last two years as he’s still living his best life.

He’s not been on any more reality TV since his stint on Love Island Australia (which he openly mocks now) and is concentrating on his DJ and music career as he often teases “new music” on Instagram.

The 34 year old is also still friends with his Love Island pal Grant Crapp.

Does John James have a girlfriend now?

Not really working the celebrity circle, John James also keeps very private on Instagram so it’s unclear if he’s dating anyone at the moment.

What is John James’ job now?

John James is still pursuing his music dream and has been sharing his beautifully posed studio photos with fans as he promises he’s making them some music soon.

What is John James’ Instagram account?

Want to keep up with John James then check out his Instagram account at xjohnjamesx.